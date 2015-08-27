Dunlop India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
121.98
121.98
121.98
71.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
569.54
612.38
947.83
976.95
Net Worth
691.52
734.36
1,069.81
1,048.93
Minority Interest
Debt
276.9
276.9
278.71
332.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.86
1.86
1.86
1.86
Total Liabilities
970.28
1,013.12
1,350.38
1,383.02
Fixed Assets
898.14
938.63
1,271.91
1,308.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
97.4
97.4
97.4
97.4
Networking Capital
-26.85
-24.49
-20.51
-24.47
Inventories
57.67
57.67
57.67
58.28
Inventory Days
0
0
0
1,072.87
Sundry Debtors
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.35
Debtor Days
0
0
0
6.44
Other Current Assets
9.36
8.97
9.73
10.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-0.42
-0.63
-2.7
Creditor Days
0
0
0
49.7
Other Current Liabilities
-93.82
-91.07
-87.63
-90.41
Cash
1.37
1.36
1.37
1.36
Total Assets
970.27
1,013.11
1,350.38
1,383.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.