Dunlop India Ltd Annually Results

10.41
(-2.16%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

0

14.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

14.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

5.65

Other Income

3.17

0

1.21

0.28

Total Income

3.17

0

1.21

20.11

Total Expenditure

5.51

2.14

4.8

20.71

PBIDT

-2.34

-2.13

-3.58

-0.61

Interest

0

0.05

3.8

9.38

PBDT

-2.34

-2.18

-7.4

-9.98

Depreciation

40.29

1.46

1.46

1.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-42.65

-3.65

-8.85

-11.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-42.65

-3.65

-8.85

-11.46

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.55

0.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-42.65

-3.65

-7.29

-11.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.5

-0.3

-0.73

-1.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

121.98

121.98

121.98

71.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,52,02,008

7,52,76,888

7,52,02,008

2,52,02,010

Public Shareholding (%)

61.65

61.7

61.65

35

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,24,04,204

4,13,86,324

4,24,04,204

4,24,04,204

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

90.43

88.61

90.63

90.63

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

34.75

33.91

34.75

58.9

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

43,76,662

53,19,602

43,76,662

43,76,662

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

9.35

11.39

9.35

9.35

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.58

4.36

3.58

6.07

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

-4.3

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

-70.5

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-80.87

