Dunlop India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
0
14.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
14.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
5.65
Other Income
3.17
0
1.21
0.28
Total Income
3.17
0
1.21
20.11
Total Expenditure
5.51
2.14
4.8
20.71
PBIDT
-2.34
-2.13
-3.58
-0.61
Interest
0
0.05
3.8
9.38
PBDT
-2.34
-2.18
-7.4
-9.98
Depreciation
40.29
1.46
1.46
1.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-42.65
-3.65
-8.85
-11.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-42.65
-3.65
-8.85
-11.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.55
0.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-42.65
-3.65
-7.29
-11.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.5
-0.3
-0.73
-1.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
121.98
121.98
121.98
71.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,52,02,008
7,52,76,888
7,52,02,008
2,52,02,010
Public Shareholding (%)
61.65
61.7
61.65
35
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,24,04,204
4,13,86,324
4,24,04,204
4,24,04,204
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
90.43
88.61
90.63
90.63
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
34.75
33.91
34.75
58.9
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
43,76,662
53,19,602
43,76,662
43,76,662
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
9.35
11.39
9.35
9.35
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.58
4.36
3.58
6.07
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-4.3
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-70.5
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-80.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.