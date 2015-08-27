Dunlop India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-42.76
-3.64
-7.3
-11.54
Depreciation
-40.3
-1.46
-1.46
-1.46
Tax paid
0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.3
-3.26
-8.34
-2.98
Other operating items
Operating
-88.24
-8.36
-17.1
-15.99
Capital expenditure
0
-293.84
0
-0.08
Free cash flow
-88.23
-302.2
-17.1
-16.07
Equity raised
1,224.56
1,563.85
1,983.63
2,014.79
Investing
0
0
0
0.12
Financing
392.62
392.21
387.36
469.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,528.94
1,653.85
2,353.89
2,468.63
