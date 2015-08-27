iifl-logo-icon 1
Dunlop India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.41
(-2.16%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Dunlop India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-42.76

-3.64

-7.3

-11.54

Depreciation

-40.3

-1.46

-1.46

-1.46

Tax paid

0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.3

-3.26

-8.34

-2.98

Other operating items

Operating

-88.24

-8.36

-17.1

-15.99

Capital expenditure

0

-293.84

0

-0.08

Free cash flow

-88.23

-302.2

-17.1

-16.07

Equity raised

1,224.56

1,563.85

1,983.63

2,014.79

Investing

0

0

0

0.12

Financing

392.62

392.21

387.36

469.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,528.94

1,653.85

2,353.89

2,468.63

