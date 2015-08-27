iifl-logo-icon 1
Dunlop India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.41
(-2.16%)
Aug 27, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

19.82

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-88.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

-14.08

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.03

Employee costs

-4.66

-1.26

-0.83

-3.64

As % of sales

0

0

0

18.4

Other costs

-0.84

-0.86

-1.33

-2.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

15.05

Operating profit

-5.5

-2.12

-2.17

-0.89

OPM

0

0

0

-4.49

Depreciation

-40.3

-1.46

-1.46

-1.46

Interest expense

0

-0.05

-3.8

-9.37

Other income

3.05

0

0.13

0.19

Profit before tax

-42.76

-3.64

-7.3

-11.54

Taxes

0.11

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.28

0.06

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-42.64

-3.64

-7.3

-11.54

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.55

0.07

Net profit

-42.64

-3.64

-8.85

-11.46

yoy growth (%)

1,070.67

-58.88

-22.72

-668.37

NPM

0

0

0

-57.81

