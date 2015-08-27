Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-88.58
Op profit growth
158.45
-1.71
141.09
-110.99
EBIT growth
1,092.09
2.64
61.11
-128.34
Net profit growth
1,069.97
-58.83
-22.76
-668.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
-4.54
EBIT margin
0
0
0
-10.94
Net profit margin
0
0
0
-57.83
RoCE
-4.31
-0.3
-0.25
-0.15
RoNW
-1.49
-0.1
-0.2
-0.26
RoA
-1.07
-0.07
-0.16
-0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.8
-0.41
-0.84
-1.79
Book value per share
56.73
60.24
87.74
145.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.62
-14.58
-5.42
P/B
0.19
0.1
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-166.46
-164.82
-570.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
7.17
Inventory days
0
0
0
1,065.14
Creditor days
-27.78
-89.77
-279.82
-76.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
64.75
0.91
0.23
Net debt / equity
0.39
0.37
0.25
0.31
Net debt / op. profit
-49.94
-129.08
-127.7
-367.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-71.03
Employee costs
0
0
0
-18.4
Other costs
0
0
0
-15.1
