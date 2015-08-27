iifl-logo-icon 1
Dunlop India Ltd Key Ratios

10.41
(-2.16%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-88.58

Op profit growth

158.45

-1.71

141.09

-110.99

EBIT growth

1,092.09

2.64

61.11

-128.34

Net profit growth

1,069.97

-58.83

-22.76

-668.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

-4.54

EBIT margin

0

0

0

-10.94

Net profit margin

0

0

0

-57.83

RoCE

-4.31

-0.3

-0.25

-0.15

RoNW

-1.49

-0.1

-0.2

-0.26

RoA

-1.07

-0.07

-0.16

-0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.8

-0.41

-0.84

-1.79

Book value per share

56.73

60.24

87.74

145.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.62

-14.58

-5.42

P/B

0.19

0.1

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-166.46

-164.82

-570.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

7.17

Inventory days

0

0

0

1,065.14

Creditor days

-27.78

-89.77

-279.82

-76.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

64.75

0.91

0.23

Net debt / equity

0.39

0.37

0.25

0.31

Net debt / op. profit

-49.94

-129.08

-127.7

-367.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-71.03

Employee costs

0

0

0

-18.4

Other costs

0

0

0

-15.1

