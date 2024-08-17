iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dunlop India Ltd Share Price

10.41
(-2.16%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Dunlop India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

10.11

Prev. Close

10.64

Turnover(Lac.)

13.55

Day's High

11.17

Day's Low

10.11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

126.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dunlop India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dunlop India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dunlop India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:33 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.45%

Foreign: 21.45%

Indian: 16.48%

Non-Promoter- 6.65%

Institutions: 6.64%

Non-Institutions: 55.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dunlop India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

121.98

121.98

121.98

71.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

569.54

612.38

947.83

976.95

Net Worth

691.52

734.36

1,069.81

1,048.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

19.82

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-88.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

-14.08

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.03

Employee costs

-4.66

-1.26

-0.83

-3.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-42.76

-3.64

-7.3

-11.54

Depreciation

-40.3

-1.46

-1.46

-1.46

Tax paid

0.11

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.3

-3.26

-8.34

-2.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-88.58

Op profit growth

158.88

-2.05

143.94

-110.85

EBIT growth

1,092.82

2.5

61.42

-128.3

Net profit growth

1,070.67

-58.88

-22.72

-668.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

0

14.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

14.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

5.65

Other Income

3.17

0

1.21

0.28

View Annually Results

Dunlop India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,814.9

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,420.55

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.9

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,177.85

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.55

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dunlop India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ASHOK KUMAR AGARWAL

Independent Director

Baishali Roy

Director

Rupendra Nath Kumar

Company Secretary

K L Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dunlop India Ltd

Summary

Dunlop India,a Manu Chabria Group company, incorporated in 1926, manufactures Tyres, Tubes, Flaps, Fan & Vee Belts, Brake Hose, Textile & Steelcord Belting, Transmission belting, PVC Belting, Metalastik, Repair Material, Dunloflex Hose etc. It is the only manufacturer of air tyres in India. The Company has the techical collaboration with Sumitomo Rubber Japan, Dunlop Ltd, UK, BTR Belting, UK, Mitsuboshi Belting, Japan. In 1994, it exported, for the first time, aero tyres to the US and has received orders for steel cord belting to Australia. In 1994, the company launched two new brands, Glider, a textile-belted car radial tyre and Mahaan, a heavier rear-wheel tractor tyre. The modernisation of its Ambattur and Sahaganj plants include refurbishment of equipment and capacity upgradation to 100% and also setting up a steel belted radial tyre facility at Ambattur and major additions industrial products at Sahaganj. For the above purpose the company came with a rights issue to the extent of Rs.319 crores PCDs with warrants.To tap the Steel Radial Tyre market the company embarked upon several projects. For this it had JV with GIIC for steel radial tyre project at Savli Industrial Estate near Baroda. The total capacity will be of 2.5 million steel radial tyre p.a in Car tyres,Truck Tyres and LCVs. It has also enhanced the capacities at Sahaganj plant.The company holds proud by setting up one of the largest integrated Hose manufacturing facilities in Asia at Mysore,Karnataka with the
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dunlop India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.