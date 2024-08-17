SectorTyres
Open₹10.11
Prev. Close₹10.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.55
Day's High₹11.17
Day's Low₹10.11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)126.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
121.98
121.98
121.98
71.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
569.54
612.38
947.83
976.95
Net Worth
691.52
734.36
1,069.81
1,048.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
19.82
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-88.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
-14.08
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.03
Employee costs
-4.66
-1.26
-0.83
-3.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-42.76
-3.64
-7.3
-11.54
Depreciation
-40.3
-1.46
-1.46
-1.46
Tax paid
0.11
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.3
-3.26
-8.34
-2.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-88.58
Op profit growth
158.88
-2.05
143.94
-110.85
EBIT growth
1,092.82
2.5
61.42
-128.3
Net profit growth
1,070.67
-58.88
-22.72
-668.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
0
14.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
14.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
5.65
Other Income
3.17
0
1.21
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,814.9
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,420.55
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.9
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,177.85
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.55
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ASHOK KUMAR AGARWAL
Independent Director
Baishali Roy
Director
Rupendra Nath Kumar
Company Secretary
K L Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dunlop India Ltd
Summary
Dunlop India,a Manu Chabria Group company, incorporated in 1926, manufactures Tyres, Tubes, Flaps, Fan & Vee Belts, Brake Hose, Textile & Steelcord Belting, Transmission belting, PVC Belting, Metalastik, Repair Material, Dunloflex Hose etc. It is the only manufacturer of air tyres in India. The Company has the techical collaboration with Sumitomo Rubber Japan, Dunlop Ltd, UK, BTR Belting, UK, Mitsuboshi Belting, Japan. In 1994, it exported, for the first time, aero tyres to the US and has received orders for steel cord belting to Australia. In 1994, the company launched two new brands, Glider, a textile-belted car radial tyre and Mahaan, a heavier rear-wheel tractor tyre. The modernisation of its Ambattur and Sahaganj plants include refurbishment of equipment and capacity upgradation to 100% and also setting up a steel belted radial tyre facility at Ambattur and major additions industrial products at Sahaganj. For the above purpose the company came with a rights issue to the extent of Rs.319 crores PCDs with warrants.To tap the Steel Radial Tyre market the company embarked upon several projects. For this it had JV with GIIC for steel radial tyre project at Savli Industrial Estate near Baroda. The total capacity will be of 2.5 million steel radial tyre p.a in Car tyres,Truck Tyres and LCVs. It has also enhanced the capacities at Sahaganj plant.The company holds proud by setting up one of the largest integrated Hose manufacturing facilities in Asia at Mysore,Karnataka with the
