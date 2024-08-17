Dunlop India Ltd Summary

Dunlop India,a Manu Chabria Group company, incorporated in 1926, manufactures Tyres, Tubes, Flaps, Fan & Vee Belts, Brake Hose, Textile & Steelcord Belting, Transmission belting, PVC Belting, Metalastik, Repair Material, Dunloflex Hose etc. It is the only manufacturer of air tyres in India. The Company has the techical collaboration with Sumitomo Rubber Japan, Dunlop Ltd, UK, BTR Belting, UK, Mitsuboshi Belting, Japan. In 1994, it exported, for the first time, aero tyres to the US and has received orders for steel cord belting to Australia. In 1994, the company launched two new brands, Glider, a textile-belted car radial tyre and Mahaan, a heavier rear-wheel tractor tyre. The modernisation of its Ambattur and Sahaganj plants include refurbishment of equipment and capacity upgradation to 100% and also setting up a steel belted radial tyre facility at Ambattur and major additions industrial products at Sahaganj. For the above purpose the company came with a rights issue to the extent of Rs.319 crores PCDs with warrants.To tap the Steel Radial Tyre market the company embarked upon several projects. For this it had JV with GIIC for steel radial tyre project at Savli Industrial Estate near Baroda. The total capacity will be of 2.5 million steel radial tyre p.a in Car tyres,Truck Tyres and LCVs. It has also enhanced the capacities at Sahaganj plant.The company holds proud by setting up one of the largest integrated Hose manufacturing facilities in Asia at Mysore,Karnataka with the state of art equipment sourced from Germany and UK. The production of one million pieces of Poly V Belts p.a at Mysore plant commenced on September,1997. During 1996 Dunlop was certified ISO-9001. The Board of Directors has approved the conversion of Rs.26 crores into 2,60,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each at par to M/s Gordon Woodroofe Limited(Associates of the promoters) in compliance to AAIFR. Subsequently the Equity Capital increased to Rs.44.99 crores and Dunlop india became susbsidiary of M/s Gordon Woodroofe Limited which currently holds 57.79% of the total paid up capital of Dunlop India Ltd.