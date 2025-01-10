Dynamic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.67
44.24
43.41
42.22
Net Worth
46.7
47.27
46.44
45.25
Minority Interest
Debt
15.05
2.44
3.54
2.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.56
0.57
0.59
0.68
Total Liabilities
62.31
50.28
50.57
48.5
Fixed Assets
41.13
28.26
22.21
21.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.5
2.73
3.14
4.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0.02
0.11
Networking Capital
18.38
17.7
22.12
21.15
Inventories
14.34
11.01
15.96
13.29
Inventory Days
137.85
Sundry Debtors
9.28
9.43
14.77
11.36
Debtor Days
117.83
Other Current Assets
6.26
4.97
3.15
2.12
Sundry Creditors
-10.67
-6.94
-11.04
-4.49
Creditor Days
46.57
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-0.76
-0.72
-1.13
Cash
0.24
1.59
3.07
0.66
Total Assets
62.3
50.28
50.56
48.5
