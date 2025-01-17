Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.43
26.94
-47.21
-33.93
Op profit growth
46.83
32.06
-57.04
-18.53
EBIT growth
66.11
-16.09
-48.73
-7.1
Net profit growth
71.33
38.91
-43.02
-43.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.11
7.84
7.54
9.27
EBIT margin
8.33
6.34
9.6
9.88
Net profit margin
5.21
3.84
3.51
3.25
RoCE
10.19
7.03
8.38
14.56
RoNW
1.91
1.18
0.87
1.6
RoA
1.59
1.06
0.76
1.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.08
5.84
4.03
7.23
Dividend per share
1.5
1
1
1
Cash EPS
6.77
3.03
1.33
4.14
Book value per share
136.56
126.46
121.8
118.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.56
10.46
7.36
3.26
P/CEPS
11.26
20.11
22.31
5.69
P/B
0.55
0.48
0.24
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
5.6
5.97
2.08
1.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
14.88
17
28.08
15.99
Tax payout
-29.8
-30.54
-24.86
-32.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.09
86.76
90.93
109.36
Inventory days
85.77
87.71
112.6
95.44
Creditor days
-55.47
-53.17
-60.89
-110.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.16
-7.87
-9.43
-4.2
Net debt / equity
0.23
0.1
0
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
1.83
1.15
0.05
0.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.24
-72.33
-72.48
-76.83
Employee costs
-5.42
-6.03
-6.65
-3.14
Other costs
-13.21
-13.78
-13.3
-10.74
