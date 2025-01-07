iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.8
(7.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.18

56.29

58.42

46.25

yoy growth (%)

-37.48

-3.66

26.31

26.88

Raw materials

-27.31

-44.55

-42.28

-33.47

As % of sales

77.62

79.14

72.37

72.37

Employee costs

-2.46

-3.37

-3.17

-2.77

As % of sales

6.99

5.99

5.42

5.99

Other costs

-4.18

-6.17

-7.7

-6.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.88

10.96

13.18

13.79

Operating profit

1.22

2.19

5.26

3.62

OPM

3.49

3.89

9.01

7.83

Depreciation

-1.01

-1.02

-0.99

-0.86

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.33

-0.53

-0.37

Other income

0.49

0.67

0.54

0.16

Profit before tax

0.44

1.5

4.27

2.55

Taxes

-0.05

-0.49

-1.27

-0.78

Tax rate

-11.86

-32.64

-29.83

-30.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

1.01

3

1.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

1.01

3

1.76

yoy growth (%)

-61.36

-66.2

69.88

37.83

NPM

1.11

1.8

5.13

3.82

