Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.18
56.29
58.42
46.25
yoy growth (%)
-37.48
-3.66
26.31
26.88
Raw materials
-27.31
-44.55
-42.28
-33.47
As % of sales
77.62
79.14
72.37
72.37
Employee costs
-2.46
-3.37
-3.17
-2.77
As % of sales
6.99
5.99
5.42
5.99
Other costs
-4.18
-6.17
-7.7
-6.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.88
10.96
13.18
13.79
Operating profit
1.22
2.19
5.26
3.62
OPM
3.49
3.89
9.01
7.83
Depreciation
-1.01
-1.02
-0.99
-0.86
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.33
-0.53
-0.37
Other income
0.49
0.67
0.54
0.16
Profit before tax
0.44
1.5
4.27
2.55
Taxes
-0.05
-0.49
-1.27
-0.78
Tax rate
-11.86
-32.64
-29.83
-30.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
1.01
3
1.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
1.01
3
1.76
yoy growth (%)
-61.36
-66.2
69.88
37.83
NPM
1.11
1.8
5.13
3.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.