Dynamic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.44
1.5
4.27
2.55
Depreciation
-1.01
-1.02
-0.99
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.49
-1.27
-0.78
Working capital
-0.78
-4
6.06
3.42
Other operating items
Operating
-1.41
-4
8.06
4.32
Capital expenditure
-0.25
0.41
3.25
-9.42
Free cash flow
-1.66
-3.58
11.31
-5.09
Equity raised
84.07
79.51
71.35
68.01
Investing
1.33
2.11
0.56
0.6
Financing
-0.12
-7.51
5.62
2.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0.45
0.3
Net in cash
83.62
70.52
89.29
65.96
