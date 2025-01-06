iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dynamic Industries Ltd

Dynamic Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.44

1.5

4.27

2.55

Depreciation

-1.01

-1.02

-0.99

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.49

-1.27

-0.78

Working capital

-0.78

-4

6.06

3.42

Other operating items

Operating

-1.41

-4

8.06

4.32

Capital expenditure

-0.25

0.41

3.25

-9.42

Free cash flow

-1.66

-3.58

11.31

-5.09

Equity raised

84.07

79.51

71.35

68.01

Investing

1.33

2.11

0.56

0.6

Financing

-0.12

-7.51

5.62

2.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0.45

0.3

Net in cash

83.62

70.52

89.29

65.96

