SectorChemicals
Open₹105.95
Prev. Close₹111.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.36
Day's High₹114.3
Day's Low₹105.95
52 Week's High₹124.2
52 Week's Low₹64
Book Value₹156.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.33
P/E35.53
EPS3.14
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.67
44.24
43.41
42.22
Net Worth
46.7
47.27
46.44
45.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.18
56.29
58.42
46.25
yoy growth (%)
-37.48
-3.66
26.31
26.88
Raw materials
-27.31
-44.55
-42.28
-33.47
As % of sales
77.62
79.14
72.37
72.37
Employee costs
-2.46
-3.37
-3.17
-2.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.44
1.5
4.27
2.55
Depreciation
-1.01
-1.02
-0.99
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.49
-1.27
-0.78
Working capital
-0.78
-4
6.06
3.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.48
-3.66
26.31
26.88
Op profit growth
-43.91
-58.4
45.35
31.56
EBIT growth
-61.38
-61.78
64.42
-16.41
Net profit growth
-61.36
-66.2
69.88
37.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
58.53
46.28
36.06
68.97
104.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.53
46.28
36.06
68.97
104.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.41
0.12
0.44
Other Income
0.54
0.16
1.63
1.42
0.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Managing Director
Neeraj Shah
Whole-time Director
Apurva Modi
Independent Director
Aditya Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dynamic Industries Ltd
Summary
Dynamic Industries Limited was incorporated in 1988. In 1989, the Company was started as a Private Limited Company with the staff of 10 people headed by Dipak Choksi and Harin Mamalatdarna and a production capacity of 120 metric tons per year of reactive dyes. The year 1991 saw the start of non benzydene direct dyes and the export of products. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Chemical and main product of the Company is Dye and Dye Stuffs. It has the capability in low cost manufacturing, availability of technically trained manpower, better price realization globally and strong presence in market as key growth drivers. Situated at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), in Vatva district of Ahmedabad, the product palette of Company includes acid, direct and reactive dyes, which, by them, are a benchmark in quality.
The Dynamic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Industries Ltd is ₹33.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Industries Ltd is 35.53 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Industries Ltd is ₹64 and ₹124.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dynamic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.92%, 3 Years at 10.51%, 1 Year at 62.85%, 6 Month at 54.93%, 3 Month at 13.54% and 1 Month at 3.38%.
