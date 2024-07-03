iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Industries Ltd Share Price

110
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open105.95
  • Day's High114.3
  • 52 Wk High124.2
  • Prev. Close111.55
  • Day's Low105.95
  • 52 Wk Low 64
  • Turnover (lac)2.36
  • P/E35.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value156.69
  • EPS3.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.33
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Dynamic Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

105.95

Prev. Close

111.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2.36

Day's High

114.3

Day's Low

105.95

52 Week's High

124.2

52 Week's Low

64

Book Value

156.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.33

P/E

35.53

EPS

3.14

Divi. Yield

0.45

Dynamic Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dynamic Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynamic Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.12%

Indian: 46.09%

Non-Promoter- 53.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynamic Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.67

44.24

43.41

42.22

Net Worth

46.7

47.27

46.44

45.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.18

56.29

58.42

46.25

yoy growth (%)

-37.48

-3.66

26.31

26.88

Raw materials

-27.31

-44.55

-42.28

-33.47

As % of sales

77.62

79.14

72.37

72.37

Employee costs

-2.46

-3.37

-3.17

-2.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.44

1.5

4.27

2.55

Depreciation

-1.01

-1.02

-0.99

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.49

-1.27

-0.78

Working capital

-0.78

-4

6.06

3.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.48

-3.66

26.31

26.88

Op profit growth

-43.91

-58.4

45.35

31.56

EBIT growth

-61.38

-61.78

64.42

-16.41

Net profit growth

-61.36

-66.2

69.88

37.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

58.53

46.28

36.06

68.97

104.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.53

46.28

36.06

68.97

104.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.41

0.12

0.44

Other Income

0.54

0.16

1.63

1.42

0.18

Dynamic Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynamic Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Neeraj Shah

Whole-time Director

Apurva Modi

Independent Director

Aditya Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynamic Industries Ltd

Summary

Dynamic Industries Limited was incorporated in 1988. In 1989, the Company was started as a Private Limited Company with the staff of 10 people headed by Dipak Choksi and Harin Mamalatdarna and a production capacity of 120 metric tons per year of reactive dyes. The year 1991 saw the start of non benzydene direct dyes and the export of products. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Chemical and main product of the Company is Dye and Dye Stuffs. It has the capability in low cost manufacturing, availability of technically trained manpower, better price realization globally and strong presence in market as key growth drivers. Situated at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), in Vatva district of Ahmedabad, the product palette of Company includes acid, direct and reactive dyes, which, by them, are a benchmark in quality.
Company FAQs

What is the Dynamic Industries Ltd share price today?

The Dynamic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Industries Ltd is ₹33.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamic Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Industries Ltd is 35.53 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamic Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Industries Ltd is ₹64 and ₹124.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dynamic Industries Ltd?

Dynamic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.92%, 3 Years at 10.51%, 1 Year at 62.85%, 6 Month at 54.93%, 3 Month at 13.54% and 1 Month at 3.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamic Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamic Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.78 %

