Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Induction of Mr. Kedar Choksi as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of Board. Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results as per IND AS alongwith Limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 24. 2.To Fix date and time for conducting the AGM of the Company through VC/OAVM for the F.y ended on 31st March 2024. 3.To approve the draft notice of AGM. 4.To Consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 5. To fix book closure schedule and e voting schedule for ensuring AGM of the Company. 6. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e voting process of AGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 7.Approval of Related Party Transactions for the year ended 24-25. 8.To re-appoint Apurva Modi as WTD of the Company. 9.To re-appoint Neeraj Shah as Managing Director of the Company. 10.To regularize appointment of Mr. Aditya Modi as a Non -Executive Independent Director of the Company. 11. To Set the Borrowing Limits of the Company: 1.Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results as per IND AS alongwith Limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 24.2.To Fix date and time for conducting the AGM of the Company through VC for the Fy ended on 31st March 24. 3.To approve the draft notice of AGM .4.To approve the Director Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 24 and Secretarial Audit Report along with Annexure.5. To fix book closure schedule and e voting schedule for ensuring AGMof the Company.6. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e voting process of AGM including remote e voting in a fair and transparent manner.7.Approval of Related Party Transactions for the year ended 24-25.8.To re-appoint Mr. Apurva Modi as Whole Time Director of the Company.9.To re-appoint Mr. Neeraj Shah as MD of the Company. 10.To regularize appointment of Mr. Aditya Modi as a Non -Executive IDof the Company. 11.To Set the Borrowing Limits of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

The Board took note the Resignation of Mr. Harin D. Mamlatdarna as a Wholetime Director and Chairman w.e.f 19-07-2024 Mr. Aditya Modi (Din :10680803) be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the first term of five years w.e.f 19-07-2024. Mr. Apurva Modi (DIN: 07046796) re -appoint as a Wholetime Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 27TH July, 2024 to 26th July, 2029 on the expiry of his existing term on 26th July, 2024. Mr. Neeraj Shah (DIN:05112261) re -appoint as a Managing Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 27th July, 2024 to 26th July, 2029 on the expiry of his existing term on 26th July, 2024. Reconstitution of Committees

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2.Appointment of Mr. Chintan K. Patel Practicing Company Secretary for conducting Secretarial Audit for the f.y 2024-2025. 3.Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5 per share (5%) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 on Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each subject to approval of the members at ensuring Annual General Meeting 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024, have, inter alia, approved the following matters: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary for conducting Secretarial Audit for the f.y 2024-2025. 3. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5 per share (5%) for the Financial Year ended on 31 March, 2024 on Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each subject to approval of the members at ensuring Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024