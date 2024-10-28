|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Induction of Mr. Kedar Choksi as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of Board. Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results as per IND AS alongwith Limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 24. 2.To Fix date and time for conducting the AGM of the Company through VC/OAVM for the F.y ended on 31st March 2024. 3.To approve the draft notice of AGM. 4.To Consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 5. To fix book closure schedule and e voting schedule for ensuring AGM of the Company. 6. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e voting process of AGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 7.Approval of Related Party Transactions for the year ended 24-25. 8.To re-appoint Apurva Modi as WTD of the Company. 9.To re-appoint Neeraj Shah as Managing Director of the Company. 10.To regularize appointment of Mr. Aditya Modi as a Non -Executive Independent Director of the Company. 11. To Set the Borrowing Limits of the Company: 1.Considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results as per IND AS alongwith Limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 24.2.To Fix date and time for conducting the AGM of the Company through VC for the Fy ended on 31st March 24. 3.To approve the draft notice of AGM .4.To approve the Director Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 24 and Secretarial Audit Report along with Annexure.5. To fix book closure schedule and e voting schedule for ensuring AGMof the Company.6. To consider and approve appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e voting process of AGM including remote e voting in a fair and transparent manner.7.Approval of Related Party Transactions for the year ended 24-25.8.To re-appoint Mr. Apurva Modi as Whole Time Director of the Company.9.To re-appoint Mr. Neeraj Shah as MD of the Company. 10.To regularize appointment of Mr. Aditya Modi as a Non -Executive IDof the Company. 11.To Set the Borrowing Limits of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|The Board took note the Resignation of Mr. Harin D. Mamlatdarna as a Wholetime Director and Chairman w.e.f 19-07-2024 Mr. Aditya Modi (Din :10680803) be and is hereby appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the first term of five years w.e.f 19-07-2024. Mr. Apurva Modi (DIN: 07046796) re -appoint as a Wholetime Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 27TH July, 2024 to 26th July, 2029 on the expiry of his existing term on 26th July, 2024. Mr. Neeraj Shah (DIN:05112261) re -appoint as a Managing Director on the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 27th July, 2024 to 26th July, 2029 on the expiry of his existing term on 26th July, 2024. Reconstitution of Committees
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2.Appointment of Mr. Chintan K. Patel Practicing Company Secretary for conducting Secretarial Audit for the f.y 2024-2025. 3.Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5 per share (5%) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 on Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each subject to approval of the members at ensuring Annual General Meeting 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., May 28, 2024, have, inter alia, approved the following matters: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary for conducting Secretarial Audit for the f.y 2024-2025. 3. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.5 per share (5%) for the Financial Year ended on 31 March, 2024 on Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each subject to approval of the members at ensuring Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the above captioned subject line and in compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to inform to you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 05:00 P.M. The Agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below; 1. To consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting held on 12th February, 2024 to approve the unaudited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.