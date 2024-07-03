iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Industries Ltd Company Summary

Dynamic Industries Ltd Summary

Dynamic Industries Limited was incorporated in 1988. In 1989, the Company was started as a Private Limited Company with the staff of 10 people headed by Dipak Choksi and Harin Mamalatdarna and a production capacity of 120 metric tons per year of reactive dyes. The year 1991 saw the start of non benzydene direct dyes and the export of products. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Chemical and main product of the Company is Dye and Dye Stuffs. It has the capability in low cost manufacturing, availability of technically trained manpower, better price realization globally and strong presence in market as key growth drivers. Situated at Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), in Vatva district of Ahmedabad, the product palette of Company includes acid, direct and reactive dyes, which, by them, are a benchmark in quality.

