We enclosed hereby the Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 10th September , 2024 at 01: 00 p.m. through Video Conferencing. The Company has fixed the record date on 02 nd September , 2024 for determining the names of shareholders who are eligible to participate the vote at Annual General Meeting . Shareholders of the company approved the Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of nominal value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st march, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)