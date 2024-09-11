|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|We enclosed hereby the Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 10th September , 2024 at 01: 00 p.m. through Video Conferencing. The Company has fixed the record date on 02 nd September , 2024 for determining the names of shareholders who are eligible to participate the vote at Annual General Meeting . Shareholders of the company approved the Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of nominal value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st march, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.