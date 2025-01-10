To the Members of

DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ahmedabad.

Report on the Audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which

st

comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (The Act)in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cashflows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 "The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information".

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cashflows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fairview and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for over seeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than forone resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the over ride of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are in adequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013,wegiveinthe"Annexure – A" a statement

on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3)oftheAct,we report that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief

were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears

from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (2)(h)(vi) below on reporting

under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of

Changes in Equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of

account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act,

read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on31 March, 2024frombeingappointedasa director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) and paragraph (2)(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" and (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 36 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are

material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any

person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or

invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of

the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the

representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above,

contain any material misstatement.

(v) (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act,

as applicable.

(b) The Company has not declared or paid any interim dividend during the year.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to

the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend

proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated with effect from 5 December, 2023,and not throughout the year, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail being tempered with in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April, 2023,

reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions

of Section 197 of the Act.

For, G. K. CHOKSI & CO. [Firm Registration No. 101895W] Chartered Accountants Sd/- Place : Ahmedabad ROHIT K. CHOKSI Date : 28-05-2024 Partner Membership No. 31103

ANNEXURE - A

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

of even date on financial statements of Dynamic Industries Limited

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(d) of the Order in not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(e) of the Order in not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management of the Company at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in equity instruments of other body corporates during the year.During the year the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, expect interest-free unsecured loans to its employees, in respect of which:

(a) The company has provided interest-free unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans and details of which are given below :

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31 March, 2024 Subsidiaries Nil Nil Joint Ventures Nil Nil Associates Nil Nil Others 5.16 2.73

(b) The investments made and grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal and interest are regular as per stipulation in such cases.

(b) The investments made and grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal and interest are regular as per stipulation in such cases.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments. The Company has not granted loan or given guarantee or provided security as provided in the Section185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government. We are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained and being made. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information given to us, In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no disputed outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 other than stated below :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Rs. in lacs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 171.14 F.Y. 2006-2007 & F.Y. 2007-2008 Honble Gujart High Court IGST / CGST GST & Penalty 288.08 F.Y. 2017-2018 to F.Y. 2022-23 Under process of filing writ petition to Honble Gujarat High Court

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any unrecorded transaction as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company term loan availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any funds on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any fundsfrom any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, associates or joint venture andhencereportingonclause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) Accordingly to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Accordingly to information and explanation provided to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during

the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial

Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has an internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports furnished by the internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us during the year the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act,1934.Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is

not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provide to us, the Company has not incurred cash

losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the

Order are not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the information available and explanation provided up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during immediately preceding financial year. Hence,reportingunderclause3(xx)(a) and(b)ofthe Order is not applicable.

For, G. K. CHOKSI & CO. [Firm Registration No. 101895W] Chartered Accountants Sd/- Place : Ahmedabad ROHIT K. CHOKSI Date : 28-05-2024 Partner Membership No. 31103

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report of

even date on the Financial Statements of Dynamic Industries Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Dynamic Industries Limited("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statement were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.