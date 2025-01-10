iifl-logo-icon 1
Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

57.65
(-3.09%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.93

18.64

9.4

2.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.12

23.5

9.46

-0.84

Net Worth

44.05

42.14

18.86

1.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.04

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

44.06

42.14

18.9

1.81

Fixed Assets

0.56

0.56

0.56

0.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

33.17

15.05

15.05

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.2

3.97

2.53

1.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.72

1.74

1.62

0.88

Debtor Days

1,177

308.47

Other Current Assets

4.63

2.51

1.14

0.25

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.28

-0.23

-0.12

Cash

3.13

22.56

0.75

0

Total Assets

44.06

42.14

18.89

1.82

