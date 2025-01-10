Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.93
18.64
9.4
2.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.12
23.5
9.46
-0.84
Net Worth
44.05
42.14
18.86
1.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
44.06
42.14
18.9
1.81
Fixed Assets
0.56
0.56
0.56
0.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.17
15.05
15.05
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.2
3.97
2.53
1.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.72
1.74
1.62
0.88
Debtor Days
1,177
308.47
Other Current Assets
4.63
2.51
1.14
0.25
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.28
-0.23
-0.12
Cash
3.13
22.56
0.75
0
Total Assets
44.06
42.14
18.89
1.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.