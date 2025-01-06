Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.37
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
2.28
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
3.57
-0.12
-0.17
-0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.57
-0.12
-0.17
-0.14
Equity raised
14.07
-1.54
-1.36
-1.21
Investing
14.8
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.49
-1.67
-1.54
-1.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.