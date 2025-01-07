iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.64
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.5

1.04

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-51.75

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.99

0

0

As % of sales

0

95.37

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

7.26

3.45

0

0

Other costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.77

8.67

0

0

Operating profit

0.35

-0.07

-0.1

-0.09

OPM

70.95

-7.5

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Profit before tax

1.37

-0.06

-0.08

-0.07

Taxes

-0.07

0

0

0

Tax rate

-5.19

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.29

-0.06

-0.08

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.29

-0.06

-0.08

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

-2,007.66

-23.97

26.43

-10.95

NPM

258.72

-6.54

0

0

Edvenswa Enter : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.