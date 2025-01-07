Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.5
1.04
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-51.75
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.99
0
0
As % of sales
0
95.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
7.26
3.45
0
0
Other costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.77
8.67
0
0
Operating profit
0.35
-0.07
-0.1
-0.09
OPM
70.95
-7.5
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Profit before tax
1.37
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
Taxes
-0.07
0
0
0
Tax rate
-5.19
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.29
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.29
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-2,007.66
-23.97
26.43
-10.95
NPM
258.72
-6.54
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.