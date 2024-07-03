iifl-logo-icon 1
Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Share Price

61
(-4.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

T&C

  • Open64.85
  • Day's High65.1
  • 52 Wk High99.8
  • Prev. Close64.09
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 42.45
  • Turnover (lac)28.43
  • P/E493
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.04
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)178.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

64.85

Prev. Close

64.09

Turnover(Lac.)

28.43

Day's High

65.1

Day's Low

60

52 Week's High

99.8

52 Week's Low

42.45

Book Value

37.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

178.22

P/E

493

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

T&C

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.13%

Non-Promoter- 46.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.93

18.64

9.4

2.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.12

23.5

9.46

-0.84

Net Worth

44.05

42.14

18.86

1.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.5

1.04

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-51.75

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.99

0

0

As % of sales

0

95.37

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.37

-0.06

-0.08

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

0

Working capital

2.28

-0.06

-0.08

-0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.75

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-556.21

-28.72

20.62

-6.88

EBIT growth

-2,112.23

-23.97

26.43

-27.37

Net profit growth

-2,007.66

-23.97

26.43

-10.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

84.29

51.42

37.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

84.29

51.42

37.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.39

1.19

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ravi Kumar Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Durga Prasada Rao

Chairman & Managing Director

Sreenivasa Sreekanth Uppuluri

Additional Director

Jayachand Garimella

Additional Director

Ravikanth Andhavarapu

Additional Director

Srivani Nandi Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hima Bindu. D

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd was formerly incorporated as KLK Electrical Industries Ltd in 1981. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from KLK Electrical Industries Ltd to KLK Electrical Limited in 2010 and again the name was changed from KLK Electrical Limited to Edvenswa Enterprises Limited on 24 November, 2022. The Company is a technology solutions provider specializing in rapid prototyping and in building applications of scale. Initially, the Company was manufacturing and selling electrical equipment in India. In 2007, the manufacturing operations remained discontinued. A foreign collaboration agreement has been signed with Eli Union of Austria for exchange of technical know-how to manufacture isolator and load back switches. All fixed assets including land and buildings, which housed the factory, were sold during the year 2003-04.In 2023, through the Open Offer Process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mr. Sreenivasa Sreekanth Uppuluri took control of the Company and became the Promoter of the Company. The Company acquired Edvenswa Tech INC as its 100% subsidiary. Accordingly, the Seltosoft LLC USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Edvenswa Tech Inc., became effective from 1st December 2022.The business model typically revolves around the principle of keeping startups cash burn-rate at minimum. The Company extend product engineering support at-cost to the startups, while taking stake in the startup, which potentially provides for the upsid
Company FAQs

What is the Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is ₹178.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is 493 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is ₹42.45 and ₹99.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd?

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.01%, 3 Years at 61.17%, 1 Year at 34.08%, 6 Month at 21.11%, 3 Month at -18.17% and 1 Month at -3.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.86 %

T&C

