Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹64.85
Prev. Close₹64.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.43
Day's High₹65.1
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹99.8
52 Week's Low₹42.45
Book Value₹37.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)178.22
P/E493
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.93
18.64
9.4
2.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.12
23.5
9.46
-0.84
Net Worth
44.05
42.14
18.86
1.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.5
1.04
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-51.75
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.99
0
0
As % of sales
0
95.37
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.37
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
2.28
-0.06
-0.08
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.75
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-556.21
-28.72
20.62
-6.88
EBIT growth
-2,112.23
-23.97
26.43
-27.37
Net profit growth
-2,007.66
-23.97
26.43
-10.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
84.29
51.42
37.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
84.29
51.42
37.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.39
1.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ravi Kumar Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Durga Prasada Rao
Chairman & Managing Director
Sreenivasa Sreekanth Uppuluri
Additional Director
Jayachand Garimella
Additional Director
Ravikanth Andhavarapu
Additional Director
Srivani Nandi Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hima Bindu. D
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd was formerly incorporated as KLK Electrical Industries Ltd in 1981. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from KLK Electrical Industries Ltd to KLK Electrical Limited in 2010 and again the name was changed from KLK Electrical Limited to Edvenswa Enterprises Limited on 24 November, 2022. The Company is a technology solutions provider specializing in rapid prototyping and in building applications of scale. Initially, the Company was manufacturing and selling electrical equipment in India. In 2007, the manufacturing operations remained discontinued. A foreign collaboration agreement has been signed with Eli Union of Austria for exchange of technical know-how to manufacture isolator and load back switches. All fixed assets including land and buildings, which housed the factory, were sold during the year 2003-04.In 2023, through the Open Offer Process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mr. Sreenivasa Sreekanth Uppuluri took control of the Company and became the Promoter of the Company. The Company acquired Edvenswa Tech INC as its 100% subsidiary. Accordingly, the Seltosoft LLC USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Edvenswa Tech Inc., became effective from 1st December 2022.The business model typically revolves around the principle of keeping startups cash burn-rate at minimum. The Company extend product engineering support at-cost to the startups, while taking stake in the startup, which potentially provides for the upsid
Read More
The Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is ₹178.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is 493 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd is ₹42.45 and ₹99.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.01%, 3 Years at 61.17%, 1 Year at 34.08%, 6 Month at 21.11%, 3 Month at -18.17% and 1 Month at -3.84%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.