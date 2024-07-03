Summary

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd was formerly incorporated as KLK Electrical Industries Ltd in 1981. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from KLK Electrical Industries Ltd to KLK Electrical Limited in 2010 and again the name was changed from KLK Electrical Limited to Edvenswa Enterprises Limited on 24 November, 2022. The Company is a technology solutions provider specializing in rapid prototyping and in building applications of scale. Initially, the Company was manufacturing and selling electrical equipment in India. In 2007, the manufacturing operations remained discontinued. A foreign collaboration agreement has been signed with Eli Union of Austria for exchange of technical know-how to manufacture isolator and load back switches. All fixed assets including land and buildings, which housed the factory, were sold during the year 2003-04.In 2023, through the Open Offer Process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mr. Sreenivasa Sreekanth Uppuluri took control of the Company and became the Promoter of the Company. The Company acquired Edvenswa Tech INC as its 100% subsidiary. Accordingly, the Seltosoft LLC USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Edvenswa Tech Inc., became effective from 1st December 2022.The business model typically revolves around the principle of keeping startups cash burn-rate at minimum. The Company extend product engineering support at-cost to the startups, while taking stake in the startup, which potentially provides for the upsid

