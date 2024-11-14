Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the second quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting - Submission of unaudited financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended 30-Sep-2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve by Rights Issue Committee inter-alia the terms of the rights issue.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 1 Sep 2024

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fixing date and time for the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and approval of the Notice and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and finalize event dates relating to Annual General meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other related matters Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024. 2.To take on record the Audited Report for the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chair. Allotment of 58,20,000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis by way of Swap of Shares wherein the Company is purchasing 60,00,000 shares of M/s Omni Networks INC in lieu of issuance of 58,20,000 Equity shares of the Company. By virtue of above Share Swap-M/s Omni Networks INC has become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider the proposal for increasing the Authorised Share Capital; 2. Consider potential transactions involving the Company which may include issuance of equity shares/any other securities of the Company through Preferential Issue Rights Issue or any other methods or a combination thereof subject to such approvals as may be required under the applicable law. 3. Fixation of the date of the EGM . 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company, the said resolution is subject to approval by the shareholders in Extra Ordinary General Meeting 2.Preferential issue of equity shares of the Company for consideration other than cash in lieu of acquisition of 100% shares of Omni Networks INC., subject to approval of Shareholders 3.Rights issue of equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 40 Crores 4. The Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India Attached Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 20 Crores to Rs. 35 crores and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024