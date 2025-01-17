Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
854.31
Op profit growth
-1,915.26
EBIT growth
-3,655.04
Net profit growth
-3,396.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.27
-7.5
EBIT margin
24.37
-6.54
Net profit margin
22.6
-6.54
RoCE
23.39
RoNW
5.43
RoA
5.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.34
-0.26
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.53
-0.25
Book value per share
21.8
6.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.7
-38.84
P/CEPS
6.33
-39.28
P/B
0.73
1.47
EV/EBIDTA
9.53
-70
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-7.28
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
215.62
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.06
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.83
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-95.37
Employee costs
-78.43
-3.45
Other costs
-7.28
-8.67
