Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

58.2
(-2.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

854.31

Op profit growth

-1,915.26

EBIT growth

-3,655.04

Net profit growth

-3,396.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.27

-7.5

EBIT margin

24.37

-6.54

Net profit margin

22.6

-6.54

RoCE

23.39

RoNW

5.43

RoA

5.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.34

-0.26

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.53

-0.25

Book value per share

21.8

6.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.7

-38.84

P/CEPS

6.33

-39.28

P/B

0.73

1.47

EV/EBIDTA

9.53

-70

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-7.28

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

215.62

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.06

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.83

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-95.37

Employee costs

-78.43

-3.45

Other costs

-7.28

-8.67

