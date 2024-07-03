Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd Summary

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd was formerly incorporated as KLK Electrical Industries Ltd in 1981. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from KLK Electrical Industries Ltd to KLK Electrical Limited in 2010 and again the name was changed from KLK Electrical Limited to Edvenswa Enterprises Limited on 24 November, 2022. The Company is a technology solutions provider specializing in rapid prototyping and in building applications of scale. Initially, the Company was manufacturing and selling electrical equipment in India. In 2007, the manufacturing operations remained discontinued. A foreign collaboration agreement has been signed with Eli Union of Austria for exchange of technical know-how to manufacture isolator and load back switches. All fixed assets including land and buildings, which housed the factory, were sold during the year 2003-04.In 2023, through the Open Offer Process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company, Mr. Sreenivasa Sreekanth Uppuluri took control of the Company and became the Promoter of the Company. The Company acquired Edvenswa Tech INC as its 100% subsidiary. Accordingly, the Seltosoft LLC USA, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Edvenswa Tech Inc., became effective from 1st December 2022.The business model typically revolves around the principle of keeping startups cash burn-rate at minimum. The Company extend product engineering support at-cost to the startups, while taking stake in the startup, which potentially provides for the upside through the valuation chain. It support the start-ups in their journey to commercialization in every stage right from the ideation to the growth stage, providing the necessary infrastructure, product engineering, marketing as well as resources support. At Incub8, the Company work as an extended team for the start-up and helps the startup to focus essentially on the innovation.Apart from these, the resources have expertise in modern stack of front-end technologies, programming languages and frameworks to provide the entire range of UI/UX services - right from requirements analysis, wireframing to development of interactive and responsive UI with visuals. It provide Big data, analytics and data science solutions to various industries that require handling a very large set of data to get business insights and do predictive analytics.With the frequent and periodic introduction of new OSs for mobiles, any enterprise with mobile application offering need to constantly update and upgrade their applications to new mobile environment and technologies. The Company solutions range from development of a high-quality application that can be ported on different platforms. Native platforms such as iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows phones as well as cross-platform such as Ionic and Xamarin.Edvenswas DevOps resources are experienced in a range of DevOps tools - Git, Jenkins, Docker, Puppet, ELK stack and Splunk for a version for a host of services - version control, build automation, application packaging, configuration management, application & infrastructure log management. DevOps, the automation of the software engineering process, is the way to manage the software services - whatever is the model of offerings are: Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) or Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). DevOps help Independent Application/Software Vendors (ISV) in continuous delivery of services.