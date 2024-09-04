|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Scrutinizer report and Voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|43rd Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s.Edvenswa Enterprises Limited [Formerly KLK Electrical Limited] will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM)
