20:41 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that EDVENSWA ENTERPRISES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EDVENSWA ENTERPRISES LIMITED (517170) RECORD DATE 14/10/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 20 (Twenty) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.50/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 41 (Forty One) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/10/2024 DR-735/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.10.2024)