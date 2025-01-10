iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekennis Software Service Ltd Balance Sheet

77.2
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.62

3.62

2.97

1.13

Net Worth

5.02

5.02

4.37

1.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.14

0.2

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.08

5.2

4.57

1.31

Fixed Assets

1.7

1.73

0.78

0.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.2

0.2

0.06

Networking Capital

0.55

0.57

0.32

-0.39

Inventories

0.4

0.24

0.06

0.03

Inventory Days

4.68

2.35

Sundry Debtors

0.62

0.29

0.62

0.37

Debtor Days

48.43

28.98

Other Current Assets

0.21

1.02

0.63

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.09

-0.08

-0.27

Creditor Days

6.25

21.15

Other Current Liabilities

-0.43

-0.89

-0.91

-0.63

Cash

2.68

2.68

3.26

1.26

Total Assets

5.09

5.18

4.56

1.31

