Ekennis Software Service Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.62
3.62
2.97
1.13
Net Worth
5.02
5.02
4.37
1.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.14
0.2
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.08
5.2
4.57
1.31
Fixed Assets
1.7
1.73
0.78
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.2
0.2
0.06
Networking Capital
0.55
0.57
0.32
-0.39
Inventories
0.4
0.24
0.06
0.03
Inventory Days
4.68
2.35
Sundry Debtors
0.62
0.29
0.62
0.37
Debtor Days
48.43
28.98
Other Current Assets
0.21
1.02
0.63
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.09
-0.08
-0.27
Creditor Days
6.25
21.15
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.89
-0.91
-0.63
Cash
2.68
2.68
3.26
1.26
Total Assets
5.09
5.18
4.56
1.31
