Ekennis Software Service Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1.2
1.27
0.29
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.35
-0.06
Working capital
2.73
0.47
Other operating items
Operating
3.74
1.32
Capital expenditure
0.48
0.3
Free cash flow
4.22
1.62
Equity raised
4.36
0.44
Investing
0
0
Financing
0.33
0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.91
2.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.