Ekennis Software Service Ltd Share Price

83
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open79.6
  • Day's High83
  • 52 Wk High168.92
  • Prev. Close86
  • Day's Low79.6
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)1.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.86
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ekennis Software Service Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

79.6

Prev. Close

86

Turnover(Lac.)

1.99

Day's High

83

Day's Low

79.6

52 Week's High

168.92

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

35.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.62

P/E

0

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Ekennis Software Service Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ekennis Software Service Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ekennis Software Service Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.42%

Non-Promoter- 28.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ekennis Software Service Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.62

3.62

2.97

1.13

Net Worth

5.02

5.02

4.37

1.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

4.67

4.65

4.85

yoy growth (%)

0.27

-4.09

Raw materials

-0.04

0

0

As % of sales

1.05

0

0

Employee costs

-2.97

-3.12

-4.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

1.2

1.27

0.29

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.35

-0.06

Working capital

2.73

0.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.27

-4.09

Op profit growth

-8.01

309.25

EBIT growth

-5.89

341.22

Net profit growth

18.68

305.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

2.8

6.33

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.8

6.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.16

Ekennis Software Service Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ekennis Software Service Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Manisha Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ruchita Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shilpi Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Urvashi Upadhyay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ekennis Software Service Ltd

Summary

Ekennis Software Service Limited was originally incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Ekennis Software Service (OPC) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on February 28, 2019. The status of Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Ekennis Software Service Limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on November 05, 2021. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 04, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is promoted by Ms. Manisha Sharma. The Company operates in the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Products/Software Development and Software Training, Enterprise Resource Planning Solution, Learning Management Solution, 3D Printing, Digital Printing services and Packaging Design Management Consultancy. The Company has expertise in SAP ERP (Technical & Functional). The major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Automotive, Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries, etc. The Company was incorporated by combining the expertise & resources with 4.5 years of service experience in delivering Training, fullstack web development, project handling, outsourcing & recruitment. It works a successful track record of outsourcing manpower with multiple clients across India, delivering ERP Support services with clients, having built
Company FAQs

What is the Ekennis Software Service Ltd share price today?

The Ekennis Software Service Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ekennis Software Service Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is ₹11.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ekennis Software Service Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is 0 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ekennis Software Service Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ekennis Software Service Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is ₹80 and ₹168.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ekennis Software Service Ltd?

Ekennis Software Service Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.79%, 1 Year at 5.46%, 6 Month at -24.36%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at -6.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ekennis Software Service Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.57 %

