Summary

Ekennis Software Service Limited was originally incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Ekennis Software Service (OPC) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on February 28, 2019. The status of Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Ekennis Software Service Limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on November 05, 2021. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 04, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is promoted by Ms. Manisha Sharma. The Company operates in the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Products/Software Development and Software Training, Enterprise Resource Planning Solution, Learning Management Solution, 3D Printing, Digital Printing services and Packaging Design Management Consultancy. The Company has expertise in SAP ERP (Technical & Functional). The major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Automotive, Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries, etc. The Company was incorporated by combining the expertise & resources with 4.5 years of service experience in delivering Training, fullstack web development, project handling, outsourcing & recruitment. It works a successful track record of outsourcing manpower with multiple clients across India, delivering ERP Support services with clients, having built

