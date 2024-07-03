Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹79.6
Prev. Close₹86
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.99
Day's High₹83
Day's Low₹79.6
52 Week's High₹168.92
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹35.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.62
P/E0
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.62
3.62
2.97
1.13
Net Worth
5.02
5.02
4.37
1.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
4.67
4.65
4.85
yoy growth (%)
0.27
-4.09
Raw materials
-0.04
0
0
As % of sales
1.05
0
0
Employee costs
-2.97
-3.12
-4.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1.2
1.27
0.29
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.35
-0.06
Working capital
2.73
0.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.27
-4.09
Op profit growth
-8.01
309.25
EBIT growth
-5.89
341.22
Net profit growth
18.68
305.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2.8
6.33
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.8
6.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Manisha Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ruchita Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shilpi Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Urvashi Upadhyay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Krishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ekennis Software Service Ltd
Summary
Ekennis Software Service Limited was originally incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Ekennis Software Service (OPC) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on February 28, 2019. The status of Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Ekennis Software Service Limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on November 05, 2021. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 04, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is promoted by Ms. Manisha Sharma. The Company operates in the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Products/Software Development and Software Training, Enterprise Resource Planning Solution, Learning Management Solution, 3D Printing, Digital Printing services and Packaging Design Management Consultancy. The Company has expertise in SAP ERP (Technical & Functional). The major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Automotive, Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries, etc. The Company was incorporated by combining the expertise & resources with 4.5 years of service experience in delivering Training, fullstack web development, project handling, outsourcing & recruitment. It works a successful track record of outsourcing manpower with multiple clients across India, delivering ERP Support services with clients, having built
The Ekennis Software Service Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is ₹11.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is 0 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ekennis Software Service Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ekennis Software Service Ltd is ₹80 and ₹168.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ekennis Software Service Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.79%, 1 Year at 5.46%, 6 Month at -24.36%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at -6.52%.
