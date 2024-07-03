Ekennis Software Service Ltd Summary

Ekennis Software Service Limited was originally incorporated as a One Person Company under the name Ekennis Software Service (OPC) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Manesar on February 28, 2019. The status of Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Ekennis Software Service Limited vide Special Resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on November 05, 2021. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on January 04, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The Company is promoted by Ms. Manisha Sharma. The Company operates in the business of Software IT Solution and Consulting Services, IT Products/Software Development and Software Training, Enterprise Resource Planning Solution, Learning Management Solution, 3D Printing, Digital Printing services and Packaging Design Management Consultancy. The Company has expertise in SAP ERP (Technical & Functional). The major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Automotive, Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries, etc. The Company was incorporated by combining the expertise & resources with 4.5 years of service experience in delivering Training, fullstack web development, project handling, outsourcing & recruitment. It works a successful track record of outsourcing manpower with multiple clients across India, delivering ERP Support services with clients, having built-in software application packages to support various operations. Apart from this, the Company provides 3D printing and packaging services, innovative packaging products for retail, food, fashion, entertainment, sports, baby care, personal & hygiene, industrial & agriculture industries.EATS (Ekennis Application Tracking System) is an enterprise-friendly software which is highly modular without runaway costs. It is a software application built to automate hiring process in an organized approach, enhance efficiency in organizations recruiting and staffing operation by addressing multi-layer entity structure to bridge and interconnect each other as per the operational requirements like e.g., company, vendor, Admin, HR-internal & HR-vendor. The application is enabled with career page hosting platform and keep a track of job posting, candidate information, interview process, vendor operation and hiring reports. Ekennis digital printing under myperfectpack brand, supplies innovative packaging products for the Food, Baby Care, Personal & Hygiene, Industrial & Agriculture industries. myperfectpacks wide range of products meet international quality standards and are produced to satisfy customers requirements in the everchanging food and packaging industry. The business leaders have trusted clients to solve their strategic and creative challenges: from branding, business design, UI/ UX design, product design, packaging design to communication design, across industries and regions as well. Guided by systematic approach and methodologies such as Design Thinking, the Company help SMEs build brands that matter. The team is committed to continuously improve and excel in their capabilities to make the world a more creative place and empower each entrepreneur. This is one kind of unique printing capability which gives customer flexibility to choose design, quantity, and quality of printing products under one roof.Ekennis Software has latest machineries installed for Digital Printing Segment. Currently, the Company has installed Vulcan Flatbed Cutter Model Number FC-500VC (VFC), NRG 5100 Digital Printer (NRG) and SMFM - 375 E - Lamination Machine with Foil Rewinding (SMFM) at its registered office for 3D Printing and Digital Printing Business. Ekennis e-Learning & Mobile Learning Solutions are aimed at helping the organizations to ensure that their people deliver sustained business benefits and return on investments.Ekenniss web based learning solution is a tool to increase workforce efficiency and enhance collaborative learning experience. This helps in creating business value, reduce implementation risk and accelerate product time-to-market. Ekennis provides best-in-class e-learning & mobile learning solutions to academic institutions and businesses that are looking for a secure, robust, and easy-to-use online training platform. The Company create custom e-learning content that stimulates employee creativity and fit perfectly into an organizations infrastructure. The Company believe in the real value of technology in terms of new ways to deliver learning and create new business models. The Company also provides end-to-end solutions starting from hosting, content management, updates to support.The Company acquired machineries to start Digital Printing, 3D Printing, and Packaging solution segment in March, 2021. In August 2021, the Company set up branch offices in Bangalore and Jaipur for expansion of the Digital Printing business. In February 2022, the Company came with a public issue of 4,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.88 Crore. The Company incorporated a wholly Owned Subsidiary by the name Ekennis Software & Packaging Solution Inc. in USA- Delaware State in 2022-23.