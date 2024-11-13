|Purpose
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th December, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved 1. to Change in Corporate Office address of the Company. 2. to Shift of Books of Accounts and other relevant Documents of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulations 6 and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 6th December, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the appointment of Ms. Lalitha Padmanabhan (Membership No. A67308) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 6th December, 2024, in accordance to the verification made by the Company and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Board members in the meeting held today, 6th December 2024 approved the Appointment of Ms. Lalitha Padmanabhan (A67308) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 06.12.2024 .
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. noting of the Resignation of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer; 3. any other matter with the permission of Board. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended as on 30th September, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report as Annexure-A. 2. Noted the Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. -fix closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books/ cut-off date for e-voting. -the draft notice for the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and also to fix the date time and venue for the same. -Any other relevant matter with the permission of the Chairperson. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 has considered and approved Directors Report and Notice for the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 5th Annual General Meeting, is scheduled to be held on 16th September, 2024 and other matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ekennis Software Service Ltd has informed BSE pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 26th May 2023 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2023 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other matters with the permission of Chair . With reference to our letter dated 21-05-2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: Reviewed and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone ) of the Company for the half-year & year ended on 31st March, 2024 and have taken note of the Audit Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid results and pursuant to regulation 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of the same is enclosed along with declaration with respect to un-modified opinion in audit reports of the Statutory Auditors, as Annexure I and other matters as attached Read less.. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 31st March, 2024 in the meeting held on 28th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
