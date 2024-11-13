iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ekennis Software Service Ltd Board Meeting

77.2
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ekennis Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th December, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved 1. to Change in Corporate Office address of the Company. 2. to Shift of Books of Accounts and other relevant Documents of the Company.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 6 and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 6th December, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the appointment of Ms. Lalitha Padmanabhan (Membership No. A67308) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 6th December, 2024, in accordance to the verification made by the Company and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Board members in the meeting held today, 6th December 2024 approved the Appointment of Ms. Lalitha Padmanabhan (A67308) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 06.12.2024 .
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. noting of the Resignation of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer; 3. any other matter with the permission of Board. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended as on 30th September, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report as Annexure-A. 2. Noted the Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. -fix closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books/ cut-off date for e-voting. -the draft notice for the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and also to fix the date time and venue for the same. -Any other relevant matter with the permission of the Chairperson. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 has considered and approved Directors Report and Notice for the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 5th Annual General Meeting, is scheduled to be held on 16th September, 2024 and other matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ekennis Software Service Ltd has informed BSE pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 26th May 2023 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2023 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other matters with the permission of Chair . With reference to our letter dated 21-05-2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: Reviewed and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone ) of the Company for the half-year & year ended on 31st March, 2024 and have taken note of the Audit Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid results and pursuant to regulation 30(6) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of the same is enclosed along with declaration with respect to un-modified opinion in audit reports of the Statutory Auditors, as Annexure I and other matters as attached Read less.. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 31st March, 2024 in the meeting held on 28th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Ekennis Software: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ekennis Software Service Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.