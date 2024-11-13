Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th December, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved 1. to Change in Corporate Office address of the Company. 2. to Shift of Books of Accounts and other relevant Documents of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 6 and 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 6th December, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the appointment of Ms. Lalitha Padmanabhan (Membership No. A67308) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 6th December, 2024, in accordance to the verification made by the Company and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Board members in the meeting held today, 6th December 2024 approved the Appointment of Ms. Lalitha Padmanabhan (A67308) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 06.12.2024 .

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. noting of the Resignation of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer; 3. any other matter with the permission of Board. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the half year ended as on 30th September, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report as Annexure-A. 2. Noted the Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Ekennis Software Service Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. -fix closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books/ cut-off date for e-voting. -the draft notice for the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and also to fix the date time and venue for the same. -Any other relevant matter with the permission of the Chairperson. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 has considered and approved Directors Report and Notice for the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 5th Annual General Meeting, is scheduled to be held on 16th September, 2024 and other matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024