|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
4.67
4.65
4.85
yoy growth (%)
0.27
-4.09
Raw materials
-0.04
0
0
As % of sales
1.05
0
0
Employee costs
-2.97
-3.12
-4.16
As % of sales
63.7
67.17
85.68
Other costs
-0.41
-0.19
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.94
4.17
7.6
Operating profit
1.22
1.33
0.32
OPM
26.28
28.65
6.71
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
0
Other income
0.07
0.02
0
Profit before tax
1.2
1.27
0.29
Taxes
-0.12
-0.35
-0.06
Tax rate
-9.98
-28.15
-22.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.08
0.91
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
1.08
0.91
0.22
yoy growth (%)
18.68
305.39
NPM
23.27
19.66
4.65
