Ekennis Software Service Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

4.67

4.65

4.85

yoy growth (%)

0.27

-4.09

Raw materials

-0.04

0

0

As % of sales

1.05

0

0

Employee costs

-2.97

-3.12

-4.16

As % of sales

63.7

67.17

85.68

Other costs

-0.41

-0.19

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.94

4.17

7.6

Operating profit

1.22

1.33

0.32

OPM

26.28

28.65

6.71

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

0

Other income

0.07

0.02

0

Profit before tax

1.2

1.27

0.29

Taxes

-0.12

-0.35

-0.06

Tax rate

-9.98

-28.15

-22.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.08

0.91

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

1.08

0.91

0.22

yoy growth (%)

18.68

305.39

NPM

23.27

19.66

4.65

