Ekennis Software Service Ltd Half Yearly Results

77.2
(-6.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1.11

1.69

2.43

3.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.11

1.69

2.43

3.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.12

0.12

0.03

Total Income

1.19

1.81

2.55

3.93

Total Expenditure

1.45

1.25

2.37

2.83

PBIDT

-0.26

0.55

0.18

1.1

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

PBDT

-0.28

0.54

0.16

1.09

Depreciation

0.14

0.08

0.08

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.11

0.09

0.05

0.24

Deferred Tax

-0.08

0.14

0.02

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.23

0.23

0.01

0.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.23

0.23

0.01

0.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.23

0.23

0.01

0.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.63

1.63

0.07

5.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-23.42

32.54

7.4

28.2

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-20.72

13.6

0.41

19.74

