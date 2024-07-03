Ekennis Software Service Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1.11
1.69
2.43
3.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.11
1.69
2.43
3.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.12
0.12
0.03
Total Income
1.19
1.81
2.55
3.93
Total Expenditure
1.45
1.25
2.37
2.83
PBIDT
-0.26
0.55
0.18
1.1
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
PBDT
-0.28
0.54
0.16
1.09
Depreciation
0.14
0.08
0.08
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.11
0.09
0.05
0.24
Deferred Tax
-0.08
0.14
0.02
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.23
0.23
0.01
0.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.23
0.23
0.01
0.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.23
0.23
0.01
0.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.63
1.63
0.07
5.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-23.42
32.54
7.4
28.2
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-20.72
13.6
0.41
19.74
