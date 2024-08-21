|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 has considered and approved Directors Report and Notice for the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 5th Annual General Meeting, is scheduled to be held on 16th September, 2024 and other matters as attached. The Company has fixed Monday, 9th September, 2024 as its record date for determining entitlement of members for remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Proceedings of 5th Annual General Meeting of the company conducted on 16th September, 2024 for the FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)
