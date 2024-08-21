iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekennis Software Service Ltd AGM

77.2
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ekennis Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 has considered and approved Directors Report and Notice for the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24. The 5th Annual General Meeting, is scheduled to be held on 16th September, 2024 and other matters as attached. The Company has fixed Monday, 9th September, 2024 as its record date for determining entitlement of members for remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Proceedings of 5th Annual General Meeting of the company conducted on 16th September, 2024 for the FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

Ekennis Software: Related News

No Record Found

