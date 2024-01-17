|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Jul 2024
|15 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 21,2024, through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 14,2024 as the Record date for determining the entitlement of the Members of the Company for the payment of Final Dividend and Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from, Thursday, August 15,2024 to Wednesday, August 21,2024 (both days inclusive)
