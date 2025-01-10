iifl-logo-icon 1
Esaar (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

6.99
(1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.44

28.06

20.44

20.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.67

16.55

21.77

-1.07

Net Worth

33.11

44.61

42.21

19.37

Minority Interest

Debt

41.98

106.74

81.42

29.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.68

0.52

0.18

0

Total Liabilities

75.77

151.87

123.81

48.96

Fixed Assets

1.91

2.07

0.27

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.69

17.51

27.68

11.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.88

1.4

1.58

1.58

Networking Capital

-20.8

2.56

6.98

5.6

Inventories

0.25

0.4

1.64

0.86

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.37

8.87

8.87

14.85

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.77

0.54

0.65

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-30.94

-5.54

-4.03

-5.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-1.71

-0.15

-4.99

Cash

0.12

1.82

0.77

0.17

Total Assets

-0.2

25.36

37.28

18.37

