Esaar (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.44
28.06
20.44
20.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.67
16.55
21.77
-1.07
Net Worth
33.11
44.61
42.21
19.37
Minority Interest
Debt
41.98
106.74
81.42
29.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.68
0.52
0.18
0
Total Liabilities
75.77
151.87
123.81
48.96
Fixed Assets
1.91
2.07
0.27
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.69
17.51
27.68
11.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.88
1.4
1.58
1.58
Networking Capital
-20.8
2.56
6.98
5.6
Inventories
0.25
0.4
1.64
0.86
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.37
8.87
8.87
14.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.77
0.54
0.65
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-30.94
-5.54
-4.03
-5.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-1.71
-0.15
-4.99
Cash
0.12
1.82
0.77
0.17
Total Assets
-0.2
25.36
37.28
18.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.