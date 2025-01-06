Esaar (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.18
0
-2.72
-4.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
0.32
-3.58
-7.15
-15.39
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
-3.57
-9.88
-19.43
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.31
0
Free cash flow
0.1
-3.57
-11.19
-19.43
Equity raised
-10.81
-10.82
-5.34
27.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.17
4.22
3.9
19.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.54
-10.18
-12.64
27.5
