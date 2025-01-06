iifl-logo-icon 1
Esaar (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.48
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025

Esaar (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.18

0

-2.72

-4.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

0.32

-3.58

-7.15

-15.39

Other operating items

Operating

0.1

-3.57

-9.88

-19.43

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.31

0

Free cash flow

0.1

-3.57

-11.19

-19.43

Equity raised

-10.81

-10.82

-5.34

27.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.17

4.22

3.9

19.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.54

-10.18

-12.64

27.5

