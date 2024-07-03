iifl-logo-icon 1
Esaar (India) Ltd Share Price

6.48
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.47
  • Day's High6.48
  • 52 Wk High10.83
  • Prev. Close6.36
  • Day's Low6.47
  • 52 Wk Low 5.06
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E57.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.81
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Esaar (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.47

Prev. Close

6.36

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

6.48

Day's Low

6.47

52 Week's High

10.83

52 Week's Low

5.06

Book Value

15.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.25

P/E

57.82

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Esaar (India) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Esaar (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Esaar (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.10%

Non-Promoter- 96.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Esaar (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.44

28.06

20.44

20.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.67

16.55

21.77

-1.07

Net Worth

33.11

44.61

42.21

19.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.13

4.7

2.2

8.71

yoy growth (%)

-75.92

113.2

-74.7

-44.57

Raw materials

-0.36

-4.26

-2.04

-11.56

As % of sales

32.62

90.73

92.7

132.69

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.18

0

-2.72

-4.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

0

0

0

Working capital

0.32

-3.58

-7.15

-15.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.92

113.2

-74.7

-44.57

Op profit growth

-105.6

-106.13

-33.65

-3,334.48

EBIT growth

-105.09

-106.8

-34.31

-4,547.19

Net profit growth

-1,11,842.42

-100

-32.51

791.06

No Record Found

Esaar (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Esaar (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dipti Yelve

Independent Director

VAIBHAV SHASTRI

Whole Time Director

Bipin Dinesh Varma

Independent Director

Rajesh A Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Esaar (India) Ltd

Summary

Essar (India) Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1951 in the name and style of M/s. Essar (India) Private Limited. The Company name was changed to Essar (India)Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 8, 1995. The Company cater to the rising credit requirements of underserved markets through its diversified offerings. The Companys diverse product suite, including Home Loans, Gold Loans, Business Loans, Loans Against Property and MSME Financing, Microfinance, Developer and Construction Finance and Capital Market Finance.Company mainly involved in share trading and in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporates, Institutions, SMEs etc. The operations of the Company are centered in Financial Service Business. The Company, along with its associates, forms an integrated financial services group providing wide range of services to its clients. The organization structure is designed to be flexible and customer focused to ensure effective control, supervision and consistency in standards across the organization.The Company offer Home Loan solutions to customers for construction, purchase, repair and renovation of residential units. It offer attractively priced products and Rate of Interest captures the individual details of each customer through a customised credit underwriting model. It also offers Balance Transfer facility on attractive terms to help customers lower their EM
Company FAQs

What is the Esaar India Ltd share price today?

The Esaar India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Esaar India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esaar India Ltd is ₹13.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Esaar India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Esaar India Ltd is 57.82 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Esaar India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esaar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esaar India Ltd is ₹5.06 and ₹10.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Esaar India Ltd?

Esaar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.00%, 3 Years at 10.30%, 1 Year at -25.26%, 6 Month at -7.56%, 3 Month at 18.44% and 1 Month at 13.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Esaar India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Esaar India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.90 %

