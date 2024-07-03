Summary

Essar (India) Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1951 in the name and style of M/s. Essar (India) Private Limited. The Company name was changed to Essar (India)Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 8, 1995. The Company cater to the rising credit requirements of underserved markets through its diversified offerings. The Companys diverse product suite, including Home Loans, Gold Loans, Business Loans, Loans Against Property and MSME Financing, Microfinance, Developer and Construction Finance and Capital Market Finance.Company mainly involved in share trading and in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporates, Institutions, SMEs etc. The operations of the Company are centered in Financial Service Business. The Company, along with its associates, forms an integrated financial services group providing wide range of services to its clients. The organization structure is designed to be flexible and customer focused to ensure effective control, supervision and consistency in standards across the organization.The Company offer Home Loan solutions to customers for construction, purchase, repair and renovation of residential units. It offer attractively priced products and Rate of Interest captures the individual details of each customer through a customised credit underwriting model. It also offers Balance Transfer facility on attractive terms to help customers lower their EM

Read More