SectorFinance
Open₹6.47
Prev. Close₹6.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹6.48
Day's Low₹6.47
52 Week's High₹10.83
52 Week's Low₹5.06
Book Value₹15.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.25
P/E57.82
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.44
28.06
20.44
20.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.67
16.55
21.77
-1.07
Net Worth
33.11
44.61
42.21
19.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.13
4.7
2.2
8.71
yoy growth (%)
-75.92
113.2
-74.7
-44.57
Raw materials
-0.36
-4.26
-2.04
-11.56
As % of sales
32.62
90.73
92.7
132.69
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.18
0
-2.72
-4.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
0
0
0
Working capital
0.32
-3.58
-7.15
-15.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.92
113.2
-74.7
-44.57
Op profit growth
-105.6
-106.13
-33.65
-3,334.48
EBIT growth
-105.09
-106.8
-34.31
-4,547.19
Net profit growth
-1,11,842.42
-100
-32.51
791.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dipti Yelve
Independent Director
VAIBHAV SHASTRI
Whole Time Director
Bipin Dinesh Varma
Independent Director
Rajesh A Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Esaar (India) Ltd
Summary
Essar (India) Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1951 in the name and style of M/s. Essar (India) Private Limited. The Company name was changed to Essar (India)Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 8, 1995. The Company cater to the rising credit requirements of underserved markets through its diversified offerings. The Companys diverse product suite, including Home Loans, Gold Loans, Business Loans, Loans Against Property and MSME Financing, Microfinance, Developer and Construction Finance and Capital Market Finance.Company mainly involved in share trading and in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporates, Institutions, SMEs etc. The operations of the Company are centered in Financial Service Business. The Company, along with its associates, forms an integrated financial services group providing wide range of services to its clients. The organization structure is designed to be flexible and customer focused to ensure effective control, supervision and consistency in standards across the organization.The Company offer Home Loan solutions to customers for construction, purchase, repair and renovation of residential units. It offer attractively priced products and Rate of Interest captures the individual details of each customer through a customised credit underwriting model. It also offers Balance Transfer facility on attractive terms to help customers lower their EM
Read More
The Esaar India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esaar India Ltd is ₹13.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Esaar India Ltd is 57.82 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esaar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esaar India Ltd is ₹5.06 and ₹10.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Esaar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.00%, 3 Years at 10.30%, 1 Year at -25.26%, 6 Month at -7.56%, 3 Month at 18.44% and 1 Month at 13.98%.
