Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting alongwith unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) - Whole-time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other regulations, if applicable, we hereby inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 has, inter alia, noted/approved the following items: 1. Un-audited Financial Results together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as mentioned in the attached document. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 9 May 2024

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses as under: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To take note of the Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 3. To take note of the Secretarial Audit Report (MR-3) for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. To take note of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 in terms of Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 5. To ratify Related Party Transactions. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Board Meeting to be held today i.e. Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 03.00 p.m. is being rescheduled to Monday, May 27, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. due to unavoidable reasons. Further, in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window dated March 29, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the shares of the Company, we would like to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

ESAAR (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 10 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses as under: 1. To consider appointment of Whole time Director of the Company and to fix remuneration. 2. To consider appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other regulations, if applicable, we hereby inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 has, inter alia, noted/approved the following items: 1. Change in the designation of Mr. Bipin D. Varma (DIN: 05353685) from Executive Director to Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from May 10, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Mithlesh Kumar Ayodya Prasad Jaiswal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 10, 2024. 1. Change in the designation of Mr. Bipin D Varma (DIN:05353685) from Executive Director to Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from May 10, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Mithlesh Kumar Ayodya Prasad Jaiswal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024