Esaar (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.6
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.13

4.7

2.2

8.71

yoy growth (%)

-75.92

113.2

-74.7

-44.57

Raw materials

-0.36

-4.26

-2.04

-11.56

As % of sales

32.62

90.73

92.7

132.69

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

-0.11

As % of sales

5.79

1.79

4.72

1.28

Other costs

-0.7

-0.22

-2.11

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.2

4.78

96.05

1.66

Operating profit

0

0.12

-2.06

-3.1

OPM

-0.62

2.68

-93.47

-35.63

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.13

-0.68

-0.93

Other income

0

0.01

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-0.18

0

-2.72

-4.04

Taxes

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax rate

18.49

-97.14

0.27

0.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

0

-2.73

-4.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.21

0

-2.73

-4.04

yoy growth (%)

-1,11,842.42

-100

-32.51

791.06

NPM

-19.15

0

-123.97

-46.46

