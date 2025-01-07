Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.13
4.7
2.2
8.71
yoy growth (%)
-75.92
113.2
-74.7
-44.57
Raw materials
-0.36
-4.26
-2.04
-11.56
As % of sales
32.62
90.73
92.7
132.69
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
-0.11
As % of sales
5.79
1.79
4.72
1.28
Other costs
-0.7
-0.22
-2.11
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.2
4.78
96.05
1.66
Operating profit
0
0.12
-2.06
-3.1
OPM
-0.62
2.68
-93.47
-35.63
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.13
-0.68
-0.93
Other income
0
0.01
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-0.18
0
-2.72
-4.04
Taxes
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax rate
18.49
-97.14
0.27
0.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
0
-2.73
-4.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.21
0
-2.73
-4.04
yoy growth (%)
-1,11,842.42
-100
-32.51
791.06
NPM
-19.15
0
-123.97
-46.46
No Record Found
