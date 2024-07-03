Esaar (India) Ltd Summary

Essar (India) Limited was originally incorporated on August 23, 1951 in the name and style of M/s. Essar (India) Private Limited. The Company name was changed to Essar (India)Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 8, 1995. The Company cater to the rising credit requirements of underserved markets through its diversified offerings. The Companys diverse product suite, including Home Loans, Gold Loans, Business Loans, Loans Against Property and MSME Financing, Microfinance, Developer and Construction Finance and Capital Market Finance.Company mainly involved in share trading and in providing fund based financial services and funding solutions to the Indian Corporates, Institutions, SMEs etc. The operations of the Company are centered in Financial Service Business. The Company, along with its associates, forms an integrated financial services group providing wide range of services to its clients. The organization structure is designed to be flexible and customer focused to ensure effective control, supervision and consistency in standards across the organization.The Company offer Home Loan solutions to customers for construction, purchase, repair and renovation of residential units. It offer attractively priced products and Rate of Interest captures the individual details of each customer through a customised credit underwriting model. It also offers Balance Transfer facility on attractive terms to help customers lower their EMI cash outflows and also avail of attractive Top Up facilities subject to their eligibility. Along with secured business loan, the Company provide loan for business without any collateral i.e. unsecured business loan with an effective rate of interest. The product also covers for start- up of business and SME loan to meet working capital requirement. MSME Loan can be used for several purpose like Companys infrastructure, buying / repairing machinery, purchasing raw materials, etc.Esaar is offering agriculture loans at attractive rate of interest along with flexible repayment and tenure options. Customers can use overdraft facility to meet the cost of cultivation and working capital activities for farming and allied activities. It also offer term loans for buying cattle, purchase of equipment for irrigation and other agricultural requirements, which can be repaid within 3-4 year according to their eligibility, credit worthiness and other factors. With Loan against Securities (LAS) offer, the Company meet immediate cash requirements without having to liquidate the securities. Esaar helps corporations through its project into loan documentation, and provides advisory services on loan facilities. It provides finance for project developers, credit for mortgages, refinancing, acquisition funding, construction financing and syndication.