ETT Ltd Balance Sheet

16.17
(-1.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.37

10.37

10.37

10.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.73

24

15.51

15.67

Net Worth

36.1

34.37

25.88

26.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

4.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

2.28

2.17

Total Liabilities

36.1

34.39

28.16

32.59

Fixed Assets

0

0

27.14

28.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.05

1.86

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.46

1.1

4.8

4.64

Networking Capital

35.61

32.11

-5.67

-0.8

Inventories

0

0

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

2.52

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.15

0.07

Debtor Days

8.85

Other Current Assets

35.64

32.17

0.62

0.35

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.35

-0.08

Creditor Days

10.11

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.06

-6.11

-1.16

Cash

0.04

0.12

0.03

0.26

Total Assets

36.11

34.38

28.16

32.6

