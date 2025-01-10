ETT Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.37
10.37
10.37
10.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.73
24
15.51
15.67
Net Worth
36.1
34.37
25.88
26.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
4.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
2.28
2.17
Total Liabilities
36.1
34.39
28.16
32.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
27.14
28.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.05
1.86
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
1.1
4.8
4.64
Networking Capital
35.61
32.11
-5.67
-0.8
Inventories
0
0
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
2.52
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.15
0.07
Debtor Days
8.85
Other Current Assets
35.64
32.17
0.62
0.35
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.35
-0.08
Creditor Days
10.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.06
-6.11
-1.16
Cash
0.04
0.12
0.03
0.26
Total Assets
36.11
34.38
28.16
32.6
