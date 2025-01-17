Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.66
-37.61
Op profit growth
-35.01
-83.96
EBIT growth
-938.19
-93.2
Net profit growth
-2,764.59
-89.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.39
12.56
48.88
EBIT margin
-31.7
4.82
44.34
Net profit margin
-31
1.48
8.49
RoCE
-5.84
0.89
RoNW
-1.48
0.12
RoA
-1.42
0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.5
4.6
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-30.84
-2.78
2.06
Book value per share
289.47
162.24
36.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-0.6
P/B
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
6.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.03
-55.07
2.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.82
16.56
Inventory days
1,317.9
1,252.81
Creditor days
-4.92
-189.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
117.28
-3.17
-1.23
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.02
4.19
Net debt / op. profit
2.54
1.06
5.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.82
-39.42
-34.33
Employee costs
-5.99
-7.1
-3.25
Other costs
-35.77
-40.9
-13.52
