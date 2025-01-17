iifl-logo-icon 1
ETT Ltd Key Ratios

15.95
(1.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.66

-37.61

Op profit growth

-35.01

-83.96

EBIT growth

-938.19

-93.2

Net profit growth

-2,764.59

-89.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.39

12.56

48.88

EBIT margin

-31.7

4.82

44.34

Net profit margin

-31

1.48

8.49

RoCE

-5.84

0.89

RoNW

-1.48

0.12

RoA

-1.42

0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.5

4.6

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-30.84

-2.78

2.06

Book value per share

289.47

162.24

36.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-0.6

P/B

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

6.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.03

-55.07

2.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.82

16.56

Inventory days

1,317.9

1,252.81

Creditor days

-4.92

-189.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

117.28

-3.17

-1.23

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.02

4.19

Net debt / op. profit

2.54

1.06

5.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.82

-39.42

-34.33

Employee costs

-5.99

-7.1

-3.25

Other costs

-35.77

-40.9

-13.52

