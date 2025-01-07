Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.88
3.02
2.8
3.11
yoy growth (%)
-4.69
7.95
-9.84
-22.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.61
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.4
-0.65
-0.65
As % of sales
13.35
13.48
23.3
20.97
Other costs
-1.1
-2.19
-3.19
-1.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.34
72.34
113.86
40.78
Operating profit
1.39
0.42
-1.04
1.17
OPM
48.29
14.16
-37.17
37.61
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.63
-1.96
-2.16
Interest expense
-0.48
-0.7
-0.81
-0.07
Other income
0.63
0.57
0.17
1.22
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.33
-3.64
0.15
Taxes
0
0.25
0.52
-0.19
Tax rate
26.47
-18.94
-14.49
-125.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-1.08
-3.11
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-1.08
-3.11
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-103.98
-65.35
7,659.38
-96.9
NPM
1.48
-35.65
-111.13
-1.29
