ETT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.6
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.88

3.02

2.8

3.11

yoy growth (%)

-4.69

7.95

-9.84

-22.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.61

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.4

-0.65

-0.65

As % of sales

13.35

13.48

23.3

20.97

Other costs

-1.1

-2.19

-3.19

-1.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.34

72.34

113.86

40.78

Operating profit

1.39

0.42

-1.04

1.17

OPM

48.29

14.16

-37.17

37.61

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.63

-1.96

-2.16

Interest expense

-0.48

-0.7

-0.81

-0.07

Other income

0.63

0.57

0.17

1.22

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.33

-3.64

0.15

Taxes

0

0.25

0.52

-0.19

Tax rate

26.47

-18.94

-14.49

-125.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-1.08

-3.11

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

-1.08

-3.11

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-103.98

-65.35

7,659.38

-96.9

NPM

1.48

-35.65

-111.13

-1.29

