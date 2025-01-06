iifl-logo-icon 1
ETT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.31
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

ETT Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.33

-3.64

0.15

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.63

-1.96

-2.16

Tax paid

0

0.25

0.52

-0.19

Working capital

-0.04

-1.65

0.33

-1.18

Other operating items

Operating

-1.5

-4.36

-4.74

-3.38

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-8.13

Free cash flow

-1.5

-4.36

-4.73

-11.51

Equity raised

31.24

36.65

46.13

36.15

Investing

-1.4

1.28

-0.22

-1.19

Financing

-2.99

-0.89

-0.12

8.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.35

32.67

41.05

32.15

