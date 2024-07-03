iifl-logo-icon 1
ETT Ltd Share Price

17
(-0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:00 AM

  • Open17.1
  • Day's High17.74
  • 52 Wk High38.82
  • Prev. Close17.12
  • Day's Low16.81
  • 52 Wk Low 14.35
  • Turnover (lac)1.41
  • P/E8.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.97
  • EPS1.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
ETT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

17.1

Prev. Close

17.12

Turnover(Lac.)

1.41

Day's High

17.74

Day's Low

16.81

52 Week's High

38.82

52 Week's Low

14.35

Book Value

35.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.63

P/E

8.73

EPS

1.96

Divi. Yield

0

ETT Ltd Corporate Action

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

ETT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ETT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.35%

Non-Promoter- 98.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ETT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.37

10.37

10.37

10.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.73

24

15.51

15.67

Net Worth

36.1

34.37

25.88

26.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.88

3.02

2.8

3.11

yoy growth (%)

-4.69

7.95

-9.84

-22.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.61

Employee costs

-0.38

-0.4

-0.65

-0.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.33

-3.64

0.15

Depreciation

-1.5

-1.63

-1.96

-2.16

Tax paid

0

0.25

0.52

-0.19

Working capital

-0.04

-1.65

0.33

-1.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.69

7.95

-9.84

-22.74

Op profit growth

224.98

-141.13

-189.09

78.33

EBIT growth

-182.85

-77.86

-1,294.3

-114.91

Net profit growth

-103.98

-65.35

7,659.38

-96.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

44.73

35.04

40.56

43.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.73

35.04

40.56

43.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.83

Other Income

1.07

0.7

0.41

154.86

ETT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ETT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Sethi

Joint Managing Director

Gurupreet Sangla

Independent Director

Ratinder Pal Singh Bhatia

Independent Director

Aman Batra

Independent Director

Roopal Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjay Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjana Rani

Managing Director

Afsana Mirose Kherani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ETT Ltd

Summary

ETT Limited (Formerly known Indian Express Multi Media Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993, which got changed to ETT Ltd on June 01, 2007. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of development and management of Software Technology Centers, Multimedia Houses, Information Technology Parks and other related activities. The Company is promoted by professionals having extensive experience in property development and infrastructure projects in North India. The Company has grown into a multi dimensional organization whilst excelling in the field of Real Estate Development and providing intelligent and environment friendly Office Complexes and IT/ITES Parks. Apart from construction excellence, it offers design elegance in all its real estate projects.M/s York Calltech Pvt. Ltd. acquired 100% equity shareholding in M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. October 1, 2014. Accordingly, M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of the Company during the current FY 2015.M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. acquired 100% equity shareholding in M/s Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. March 31, 2015. Accordingly, M/s Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of the Company during the current financial year 2015. During the current financial year 2016, the name of the Company has been changed from Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. to York Tech Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. October 26, 2015.During the financial year 2016, M/s York Calltech Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Valley Computech Ltd. ceased to be step
Company FAQs

What is the ETT Ltd share price today?

The ETT Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17 today.

What is the Market Cap of ETT Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ETT Ltd is ₹17.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ETT Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ETT Ltd is 8.73 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ETT Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ETT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ETT Ltd is ₹14.35 and ₹38.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ETT Ltd?

ETT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.53%, 3 Years at -18.73%, 1 Year at -9.70%, 6 Month at -23.50%, 3 Month at -2.73% and 1 Month at 2.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ETT Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ETT Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.65 %

