SectorRealty
Open₹17.1
Prev. Close₹17.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.41
Day's High₹17.74
Day's Low₹16.81
52 Week's High₹38.82
52 Week's Low₹14.35
Book Value₹35.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.63
P/E8.73
EPS1.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.37
10.37
10.37
10.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.73
24
15.51
15.67
Net Worth
36.1
34.37
25.88
26.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.88
3.02
2.8
3.11
yoy growth (%)
-4.69
7.95
-9.84
-22.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.61
Employee costs
-0.38
-0.4
-0.65
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.33
-3.64
0.15
Depreciation
-1.5
-1.63
-1.96
-2.16
Tax paid
0
0.25
0.52
-0.19
Working capital
-0.04
-1.65
0.33
-1.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.69
7.95
-9.84
-22.74
Op profit growth
224.98
-141.13
-189.09
78.33
EBIT growth
-182.85
-77.86
-1,294.3
-114.91
Net profit growth
-103.98
-65.35
7,659.38
-96.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
44.73
35.04
40.56
43.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.73
35.04
40.56
43.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.83
Other Income
1.07
0.7
0.41
154.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Sethi
Joint Managing Director
Gurupreet Sangla
Independent Director
Ratinder Pal Singh Bhatia
Independent Director
Aman Batra
Independent Director
Roopal Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjay Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjana Rani
Managing Director
Afsana Mirose Kherani
Reports by ETT Ltd
Summary
ETT Limited (Formerly known Indian Express Multi Media Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993, which got changed to ETT Ltd on June 01, 2007. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of development and management of Software Technology Centers, Multimedia Houses, Information Technology Parks and other related activities. The Company is promoted by professionals having extensive experience in property development and infrastructure projects in North India. The Company has grown into a multi dimensional organization whilst excelling in the field of Real Estate Development and providing intelligent and environment friendly Office Complexes and IT/ITES Parks. Apart from construction excellence, it offers design elegance in all its real estate projects.M/s York Calltech Pvt. Ltd. acquired 100% equity shareholding in M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. October 1, 2014. Accordingly, M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of the Company during the current FY 2015.M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. acquired 100% equity shareholding in M/s Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. March 31, 2015. Accordingly, M/s Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of the Company during the current financial year 2015. During the current financial year 2016, the name of the Company has been changed from Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. to York Tech Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. October 26, 2015.During the financial year 2016, M/s York Calltech Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Valley Computech Ltd. ceased to be step
The ETT Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ETT Ltd is ₹17.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ETT Ltd is 8.73 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ETT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ETT Ltd is ₹14.35 and ₹38.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ETT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.53%, 3 Years at -18.73%, 1 Year at -9.70%, 6 Month at -23.50%, 3 Month at -2.73% and 1 Month at 2.09%.
