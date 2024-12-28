Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in the authorize share capital of the Company from 210000000/- (Rupees Twenty One Crores Only) divided into 21000000 (Two Crores and Ten Lakhs) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupee) each to 360000000 /- (Rupees Thirty Six Crore Only) divided into 36000000 (Three Crore and Sixty Lakhs ) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) each and consequent alteration of Capital clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to share capital of the Company subject to the Shareholders approval through postal ballot. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 28, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.12.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company i.e. House No 503/12 Main Bazar Sabzi Mandi New Delhi 110007 on Thursday 05 December 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1. To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment right issue QIPs ADR GDR FCCB or any other method or combination thereof in one or more trenches; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024) Qutcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of ETT Limited held on today i.e. Thursday, 05th December, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the request of Mr. Sunil Hukumat Rajdev Promoter of the Company seeking re-classification from the Promoter/Promoter Group Category to Public Category Board considered and approved the request of Mr. Sunil Hukumat Rajdev, Promoter of the Company seeking reclassification from the Promoter/Promoter Group Category to Public Category and Board considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Afsana Mirose Kherani as Chief Financial officer of the company w.e.f 23rd November, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company i.e. 8/18 Basement Kalkaji Extension Kalkaji South Delhi New Delhi Delhi India 110019To consider and approve inter alia the following business: ? Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; ? To Consider and Approve Shifting of Registered Office of the Company Within City . ? To consider the Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013. ? Other incidental and ancillary matters. 1.The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report as issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To change the registered office of the Company from 8/18 Basement, Kalkaji Extension, Kalkaji, South Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110019 To House No 503/12 Main Bazar Sabzi Mandi New Delhi 110007 with in the same city 3. Board considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Juhi Khandelwal, (M.No:- A49149) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with regulation 6 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015, with effect from 14th November, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of ETT Limited at their meeting held on 19th October, 2024, has interalia considered and approved the following: 1) Considered and approved the reconstitution of the following Committees of the Board of Directors. A. The Audit Committee. Lovish Kataria (Non-Executive, Independent Director) Namrata Sharma (Non-Executive, Independent Director) Nitin Ashokkumar Khanna (Executive Director) B. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee Lovish Kataria (Non-Executive, Independent Director) Namrata Sharma (Non-Executive, Independent Director) Nitin Ashokkumar Khanna (Executive, Director) C. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee Afsana Mirose Kherani (Managing Director) Lovish Kataria (Non-Executive, Independent Director) Namrata Sharma (Non-Executive, Independent Director)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Saturday, 07th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following resolutions

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

To change the name of the company from ETT Limited to the Following name or other name subject to approval of Shareholders, Ministry of corporate affairs and any other regulatory authorities

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and 2. Any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of ETT Limited at their meeting held on 14th August, 2024, has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider, approve & take on record the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and, 2. Consider and approve Ms. Afsana Mirose Kherani (DIN: 09604693) as Managing Director of the company subject to approval by the shareholders in the general meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

To Appoint S D P M & Co. as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

a)Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015-Reclassification from Promoter Group to Public Category b)Outcome of Board Meeting c)Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Revised outcome - Brief profile of Auditors added which were inadvertently missed in earlier filing on 14/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/05/2024 has been revised to 10/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/05/2024 has been revised to 10/05/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Revised outcome Results - Financial Year 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Revised outcome The This is in reference to the financials statement submitted on 10th May, 2024 for the year ended 31st March 2024. This is to bring to your kind attention that we have submitted financial statement with modified opinion of Auditors under regulation 33(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The statement of impact of audit qualification was submitted in XBRL mode, but inadvertently we missed to submit in pdf mode. Now we are again submitting the same both in XBRL and PDF mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Company and other related matters post completion of the Open Offer under SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011 by the new Promoter - Mr. Sunil Hukumat Rajdev. a) Outcome of Board Meeting b) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

ETT Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and to consider and approve reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Company and other related matters post completion of the Open Offer under SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011 by the new Promoter - Mr. Sunil Hukumat Rajdev.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024