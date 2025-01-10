To the Members of ETT Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of ETT Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

There were no Key audit matters which, in our professional judgment, could be of significance in the financial statements of the current period to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report, Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicated with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order’) issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the

" Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company did not pay any remuneration to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note 55); ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: i) whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: i) whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or ii) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year and subsequent to the year-end.

for VSD & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN. 008726N Sd/- (Vinod Sahni) Place: New Delhi Partner Dated: 10th May, 2024 M. No. 086666 UDIN: 24086666BKCAM19058

ETT LIMITED

‘Annexure A’ To the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of ETT Limited of even date) we report that:

i) (a) The Company has not any property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not any property, plant and equipment during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(i)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) There was no immovable property which are freehold or which have been taken on long-term lease, held in the name of company as at balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not any property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, during the year the Company has provided loans in the nature of unsecured loans as follows:

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate Amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 22.82 Crore - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases

- Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 34.82 Crore -

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to entities are not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies as follow:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amounts of loans/ advances in nature of loans -Repayable on demand (A) 34.82 Crore - - -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 34.82 Crore - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100.00% - -

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has granted loans as specified under Sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans and investments have been complied with by the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the activities rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, the dues outstanding in respect of Sales Tax & Entry Tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

S No. Name of the Statute Natur e of the Dues Amount (Rs.) (Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Commercia l Taxes under UPVAT Act, 2007 Entry Tax 0.37 F.Y 2007 2008 Assistant Commissioner, Ward 3, Commercial Tax, Noida

There were no amounts outstanding due to disputes in respect of Income-Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Goods and Services Tax.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the Year. Accordingly, the requirement to report clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year. (c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year, Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised for short term basis have been used for long term purposes during the year by the Company. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates during the year. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate company. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(g) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company

xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) The company has not received any complaint on the whistle blower during the year. Accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company’s transactions with its related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) is applicable to the Company, because the company’s financial assets constitute more than 50 per cent of the total assets and income from financial assets constitute more than 50 per cent of the gross income. However, the company does not obtained registration under the provision of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, because as per the management the transaction entered are temporary in nature and it has breached the limit specified under the provision Section 45-IA due to certain specific transactions (refer note no 48).

(b) The company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

for VSD & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN. 008726N Sd/- (Vinod Sahni) Place: New Delhi Partner Dated: 10th May, 2024 M. No. 086666 UDIN: 24086666BKCAM19058

ETT LIMITED

‘Annexure B’ To the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of ETT Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of ETT Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

2. Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

3. Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

(a) Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

(b) Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to

