ETT Ltd AGM

15.94
(2.11%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

ETT Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of One Global Service Provider Limited at their meeting held on Saturday, 07th September, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following resolutions (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Proceeding of the 31st Annual General Meeting of Ett Limited held on Monday September 30th 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the ETT Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)

