ETT Ltd Summary

ETT Limited (Formerly known Indian Express Multi Media Limited) was incorporated in November, 1993, which got changed to ETT Ltd on June 01, 2007. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of development and management of Software Technology Centers, Multimedia Houses, Information Technology Parks and other related activities. The Company is promoted by professionals having extensive experience in property development and infrastructure projects in North India. The Company has grown into a multi dimensional organization whilst excelling in the field of Real Estate Development and providing intelligent and environment friendly Office Complexes and IT/ITES Parks. Apart from construction excellence, it offers design elegance in all its real estate projects.M/s York Calltech Pvt. Ltd. acquired 100% equity shareholding in M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. October 1, 2014. Accordingly, M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of the Company during the current FY 2015.M/s Uphill Farms Pvt. Ltd. acquired 100% equity shareholding in M/s Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. March 31, 2015. Accordingly, M/s Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. became step-down subsidiary of the Company during the current financial year 2015. During the current financial year 2016, the name of the Company has been changed from Opulent Farms Pvt. Ltd. to York Tech Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. October 26, 2015.During the financial year 2016, M/s York Calltech Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Valley Computech Ltd. ceased to be step- down subsidiaries of the Company. ETT Group is promoted by Senior Technocrats from a well known Development Group focusing on Infrastructure projects in the region North of India and having good Infrastructure project base in NCR and CBZ zones of Delhi. Today, ETT Group services the real estate needs of rapidly growing industry and related community from its corporate Headquarters based out of NCR Delhi having over 150 company executives, a fully staffed Marketing Department, the Commercial and Home Division and in-house property management services through dedicated Techno-Mechanical teams. The Group represents 2.12 Million Sq. Ft of overall Office/Commercial complex area that has been launched in market through outright sales and with space availability of yet another 1.99 Million Sq. Ft., by year 2009 by way of direct Leasing in their new and upcoming projects at Noida and Gurgaon.The Companys projects keep in view current requirements of major corporates in terms of quality construction, state of art facilities, large working floor plates and the best in class maintenance and service standards with respect to safety and security. In June 2022, the Company entered into a Sale Deed for sale of its property situated at Gurugram.