Euro Leder Fashion Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
10.2
9.82
9.51
Net Worth
14.42
14.11
13.73
13.42
Minority Interest
Debt
19.32
23.92
18.5
19.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.57
0.52
0.48
0.4
Total Liabilities
34.31
38.55
32.71
33.03
Fixed Assets
14.88
15.03
15.55
16.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.4
1.5
1.41
1.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.54
19.14
13.61
9.95
Inventories
17
16.65
14.58
12.26
Inventory Days
117.2
Sundry Debtors
6.87
11.65
6.05
6.93
Debtor Days
66.25
Other Current Assets
3.95
4.77
4.74
6.63
Sundry Creditors
-6.69
-5.9
-4.58
-4.44
Creditor Days
42.44
Other Current Liabilities
-6.59
-8.03
-7.18
-11.43
Cash
3.48
2.88
2.14
5.25
Total Assets
34.3
38.55
32.71
33.03
